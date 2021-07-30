The Goshen Forestry Division has been pruning young trees around Goshen since early July.
Back in March we worked on oaks (to avoid exposing them to Oak Wilt fungus), and on some other species. Yet we had to stop during bud-break in late April and May, and haven’t been able to resume till mid-summer. The summer pruning is focused on street trees, and is an important part of establishing a healthy, long-living urban forest.
A lot of this column is borrowed from one which I wrote back in the spring about the importance of this practice.
Structural pruning is like working on a three-dimensional puzzle, and sort of working backwards, to understand how a tree is put together. This is the work of helping a young tree to develop a shape which will allow it to live as long and healthy a life as possible in a harsh urban setting.
This kind of pruning is thoughtful and careful, and always encounters new situations to learn from. This is because trees are living creatures, no two of them alike. Working on them is an art, and a privilege.
Not all trees need to be pruned. Trees which are not growing near regular human activity typically don’t need to be pruned – for instance, trees in the forest. In other words, the reason to shape a tree through pruning, is to keep it from being damaged by human activity, and to keep it from damaging things which humans value.
Trees in our yards, in our parks, and along our streets are ones which should be pruned. These trees are growing in a setting which is pretty unnatural for most trees – they are often separated from close contact with other trees (both above and below ground), and the space which they inhabit is in a near constant state of disturbance, from digging to mowing, from chemical treatment to chemical spills, from compacted soil to careless injuries. Because of these urban realities – the reality of living in close quarters with people – urban trees exist in high a degree of stress.
While pruning trees certainly does introduce another kind of stress – pruning creates real injuries which a tree has to heal – when done correctly it can help a tree to manage some of the other urban stresses, and it can recover relatively quickly.
Structural pruning looks at the way a tree is growing right now, notices what the factors influencing it are, and then makes the fewest possible cuts necessary to guide the tree’s growth away from future problems – such as riding mowers, or nearby structures and utilities, or weak branch unions.
Often this means thinking several years into the future (or maybe even a few decades), and recognizing that all of the desired pruning can’t be done at one time; doing too much can result in severe damage to a tree. So patience and foresight are virtues when it comes to pruning.
Silver maples are trees which most of us are familiar with, even if we don’t know exactly how to identify them. They grow very willingly, even in really tough settings, and they typically send out a wild bunch of branches, which crowd into each other and form weak joints.
In a wooded setting – away from people and the things which are valuable to us – this is no problem; a tree like this will be surrounded by other trees which would protect it. When its branches eventually fail and fall there is nothing human that gets damaged, and the resulting opening in the tree will become a great home for all kinds of wildlife.
But in town, in someone’s yard, this same tree is a different story. Such a tree will eventually pose problems for a resident when large branches fall out of it, or when decay moves deep into the trunk. However, some careful pruning over the early years of this tree’s life can help the tree to grow a better, stronger structure that will allow it to remain healthy and whole for a longer time.
This kind of pruning is generally good for any species of tree growing in an urban setting, not just silver maples.
Good pruning can’t preserve a tree indefinitely – in fact, as a tree matures, less of it should be done unless absolutely necessary – but it can improve the quality of a tree’s life, which in turn improves the quality of people’s lives.
Learning how to make proper pruning cuts, and on which part of a tree, will vastly improve the tree’s health. Cutting willy-nilly leads to bad long-term effects. Check out these web videos for good pruning advice https://www.arborday.org/trees/video-library.cfm.
If you have questions about pruning your trees, please don’t hesitate to contact us.
