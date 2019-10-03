SOUTH BEND — The 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains recently found on a late abortion doctor’s Illinois property are now being stored in St. Joseph County.
The remains, believed to be from abortions performed between 2000 and 2003 by Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who formerly operated a South Bend clinic, were transported Wednesday from a Will County, Illinois, property to a secure location in St. Joseph County, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said during a Thursday news conference.
Joining Hill at the conference inside the County-City Building were St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Samp, U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, state Sen. Blake Doriot and state Rep. Doug Miller, among others.
“We brought these back to Indiana because they’re Indiana babies that were aborted and we believe it’s important that they be returned here,” Hill said, adding St. Joseph County was chosen because McGann’s facilities could accommodate the remains and the location does not suggest all abortions occurred in the county.
Hill said his office is beginning an investigation into how the transportation and storage of the remains occurred and whether others had knowledge of or assisted Klopfer in the acts.
“Quite frankly, we may not know all the answers,” Hill said. “… This is not a situation that has occurred before, and it’s our responsibility to get it right.”
Following Hill’s initial address, McGann and Walorski briefly spoke.
“More than anything else, I can tell you I think this is one of the most heinous, disgusting events I’ve ever seen,” Walorski said before expressing gratitude for Hill’s investigation and the standby assistance of the federal government.
“I, like you, want to make sure this never happens again.”
Those with concerns of whether or not they are impacted by the investigation can call 317-234-6663 or contact Hill’s office at www.atg.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.