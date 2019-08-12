MILLERSBURG — Started in the early 1980s, the Millersburg Farmers Day is a popular event in the community, according to many locals who have been active with the town’s celebration for many years.
This year will be the first year that Farmers Day has been held since 2016 due to the lack of volunteers and community involvement. However, this year Millersburg residents decided they were ready to bring back the Farmers Day event.
Farmers Day will take place Saturday, starting at 6 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and conclude after the fireworks presentation at around 10:15 p.m.
Dean Rink, who has been involved in Farmers Day for more than 30 years, said that he is looking forward to the renewed event and expects several thousand attendees this year.
Speaking of the diverse range of activities, Rink said there will be events that will appeal to everyone who attends.
“Interesting things will be happening,” Rink said. “It will be very neat for community members.”
New this year will be the buggy races, with most other events being revised activities that have gone on in the past.
Rink also commented that Farmers Day is a good opportunity for local businesses and restaurants to advertise and promote themselves.
The fireworks show, according to Rink, usually draws in a large crowd, with many people coming to Farmers Day specifically for the show.
STREETFEST
Occurring Friday night will be the annual StreetFest, which will be held in downtown Millersburg. Ben Eldridge, a member of the Enhancing Millersburg group, believes that StreetFest is a great way to expose more people to the town.
StreetFest, started in 2017 by the Enhancing Millersburg cooperative, usually attracts those who live within a 20-mile radius and brings recognition to local businesses and restaurants, helping more non-Millersburg residents to become aware of what the town has to offer.
Speaking of StreetFest, Eldridge said, “It’s just a good, fun thing to do on a Friday night.”
This year, StreetFest and Farmers Day will be combined as a weekend event, with StreetFest being Friday evening and Farmers Day occurring all-day Saturday.
Friday
4 – 8 p.m. — Car show
4 – 9 p.m. — Food vendors open. Those include Jefferson Kafe, Pizza Depot, the American Legion, Holy Smokes, ice cream / kettle corn
5 p.m. — Bike night at the American Legion and the beer garden opens
7 p.m. — Dr. Ron and the Clinic Band
FARMERS DAY
Saturday
6 – 11 a.m. — Pancake and sausage breakfast
7 a.m. — Softball tournament
8 a.m. — Volleyball
11 a.m. — Parade begins
Noon — Vendors open and registration for the cornhole tournament begins
1 p.m. — Cornhole tournament
1 – 5 p.m. — Kids games
1 p.m. — Pony pull, fire department safety house opens, Fairfield High School Fusion Choir performance and sawmill demonstration
1:30 p.m. — Auctioneer contest (unlicensed)
2 p.m. — Fireman's waterball contest and garden tractor pull
3 p.m. — Sawmill demonstration and egg drop
3:30 p.m. — Heartland County Cloggers
4 p.m. — Pedal pull
5 p.m. — Buggy races
5:30 p.m. — Safety house opens
7 p.m. — Joel Young Band
10:15 p.m. — Fireworks
