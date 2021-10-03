Fall reminds us of life’s comforts

As October starts, change is evident everywhere.
It’s not only the different feel in the air, it’s also the smell of leaves and grasses decaying, the way the lowlight hits the landscape, the scurrying of squirrels through the underbrush, and the sightings of geese as they noisily fly in formation toward the south.
At this time of year, I keep my eyes wide open for it seems that every day brings a little more color to the trees and a little less height to the grass prairie at Ox Bow Park. Nature lays itself down after reaching its summer heights.
Inside, I’m doing the same. I put summer recipes to rest and revive my fall favorites. Today, I’m roasting pumpkins so I’ll have plenty of pumpkin purée for soups, breads, pastries and desserts.
The scent that emanates from my oven is deep and compelling. It reminds of mulled cider, caramel apples, the reds and oranges of fall leaves and before I know it, I see plaid wool blankets, boots, knitted hats. It amazes me what my mind can see from one sniff of baking pumpkin.
During these cooler evenings, we put our wood fired oven to good use and try to spend some long evenings outside, soaking in the last mild weather. Whatever can be baked inside can also be baked outside — and usually with better flavor results.
From all these years of experience, we’ve discovered that the wood fired oven loves food and food loves the wood fired oven. Vegetables, meat, dough, desserts all turn out a bit better and a bit tastier when they are baked and cooked in the heat of the fire. Autumn turns out to be the perfect time to try new recipes on its hearth. The warmth of the food and fire help us linger longer outside.
And we learned from last year that a sheepskin on a camping chair can make a big difference in comfort level. My sister kindly treated us to a pair for the cooler autumn nights. We highly recommend them.
Maybe that’s the thing about fall. I slowly find myself leaning more on the comforts of life. It’s one way of dealing with cooler temperatures and fading light. So go ahead, grab what gives you comfort. It’s time for a little self care. And maybe this pumpkin soup recipe will fit the bill.
Pumpkin Curry Soup
2 lb. of baked and puréed butternut squash and pumpkin
1 T. butter
2 c. pears, peeled and chopped
2 leeks, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1/2 c. celery, chopped
1 bay leaf
2 t. curry powder
1/2 t. cinnamon
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 c. vegetable broth
1 c. apple cider
salt to taste
Melt butter in a soup pot. Add pears, leeks, onions, celery and bay leaf. Sauté for 10 minutes. Stir in curry powder, cinnamon and garlic. Sauté another minute. Add squash, broth, cider and salt. Stir well. Simmer for 30 minutes. Remove bay leaf. Blend with stick blender. Serves 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.