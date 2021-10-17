The rain is unending.
As I drive my mother to her dental appointment, it turns from a drizzle to a steady patter. Then, it’s only occasional drops. Later, though, when I’m back home and baking in my kitchen, it becomes a downpour. So much rain, so much gray, so many words for it.
I always imagined early October as days of Indian summer when the low autumn sun shines in a deeper blue sky and the leaves on the trees shimmer brilliantly before they fall.
But this year is different. Endless days with only an occasional peak at the sun, leaves and grasses pulled down by rain, air filled with moisture and mornings lost in fog or gray clouds.
Baking away in my kitchen is one way to fight away the feelings of dreary days. Under the electric light over my counter, I can create despite the weather. And with pumpkins to bake and use, I might even be able to bring some color to my surroundings.
The gray does bring out one thing: it encourages me to create comfort. So I pull out my recipe for Belgian Vegetable Soup.
It reminds me of rainy days in Belgium, where I grew up. I see my mother at the counter cutting up the leeks she’s been given by our neighbor, Monsieur Vanderbeek, from his backyard garden. I hear the sizzle of butter in the big soup pot and, as she adds the leeks, I smell the comforting oniony scent.
Today, it’s my turn to go through the familiar steps. I chop the potatoes, carrots, celery, leeks. I add the herbs and diced tomatoes and the smell that wafts in the air slowly fills the house and steams up the windows. Meanwhile, a batch of oatmeal bread is baking in the oven; it’s my mother’s favorite. I’m making these things for her so she’ll have them after her dental appointment, when she will need softer foods to eat.
But I’m also making them to comfort myself. When the days are gray like this, I need a favorite bread. I need a favorite soup. I also need to take a walk out in it and sniff the air and remind myself of the beauty of this kind of weather.
As October crosses into its final weeks, I’m still expecting the days filled with autumnal splendor: crisp air, colorful leaves, clear skies and that specific smell that tells me that I am full-fledged into fall. I can see it in my mind.
Here’s to hope, and to memories.
