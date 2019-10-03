ELKHART — People with extra plants growing in their garden will have the opportunity to share with fellow gardeners — and bring home some new plants of their own this Saturday.
The Elkhart County Parks will be offering a fall plant exchange at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cobus Creek County Park.
The plant exchange is a chance to bring in healthy perennials, shrubs, seeds and bulbs to swap with other gardeners’ extra plants. Participants are invited to bring in as many plants for trade as they like, but are asked to label their plants beforehand. Plants brought in for trade should be healthy and rooted in soil in a container.
This event is free to the public and no registration is required, however, participants planning to take part in the exchange should plan to come early.
Cobus Creek County Park is located at 30680 C.R. 8, Elkhart. More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park can be found at www.elkhartcountyparks.org, on the Elkhart County Parks Facebook page or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.