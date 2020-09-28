GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday were notified that the city’s fall 2020 hydrant flushing program is set to kick off next week.
According to Kent Holdren, water department superintendent for the city, the 2020 hydrant flushing program will begin Monday and run through Oct. 9, weather permitting.
Holdren noted that flushing will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the upper pressure zone, which is everything northeast of U.S. 33 and the Norfolk Southern tracks.
“Also on Monday, Oct. 5, we will start our nighttime flushing from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between North Greene Road heading west to the city limits and between the Norfolk Southern tracks to the city limits south,” Holdren told the board. “On Tuesday, Oct. 6, we will start flushing from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Cottage Avenue and 10th Street between the Norfolk Southern tracks south to the city limits, and between Lincolnway East and the Norfolk Southern tracks heading east to the city limits.”
On Oct. 7, the department will start flushing from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Pike Street and the city limits south and between North Greene Road and Cottage Avenue, Holdren explained.
“On Thursday, Oct. 8, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. we will be flushing between Norfolk Southern and the city limits to the south, between North Greene Road to the city limits to the west,” Holdren added of the flushing schedule. “We ask that you avoid doing laundry on the day we are close to your home, due to the rust that we are removing from the water mains. If you do have a problem with your laundry, please call us and we will have some special soap for you.”
For questions or concerns related to the hydrant flushing program, call the Goshen Utilities office at 574-534-5306.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Jesse Sensenig, owner of Goshen Brewing Co., for permission to utilize half of the city’s Washington Street and Water Street parking lot from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 for the showing of an outdoor movie using a Monster message truck.
• Approved a $8,700 contract with Hawk Enterprises Inc. for the installation of accessible pedestrian signals at the intersection of College Avenue and Greencroft Boulevard.
• Approved a $20,583 contract with Horner Roofing & Siding for full replacement of the shingle roof at the city’s Fire Station No. 3, located at 1203 College Ave.
• Approved a $224,500 contract with the Jack Doheny Co. for the purchase of a new city street sweeper.
