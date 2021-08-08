GOSHEN – Following the 2021 Elkhart County 4-H Fair, Fair Board President Trent Hostetler said he is happy with the attendance the fair received.
“I think everything went very well,” Hostetler said in a 4-H Fair news release. “I was very pleased with the attendance as well as with how our team was able to pick right back up after being off for a year.”
Although warm temperatures potentially dampened attendance during the middle of the week, single day attendance records at the nine-day event from July 23-31 were broken on Friday, July 23, Saturday, July 24 and Friday, July 30, the release said.
In addition, at 187,545, this year’s fair attendance was up slightly from the 2019 Fair’s attendance of 183,646.
Initial feedback from food and carnival vendors indicates unusually high spending this year on fair food and midway rides and increased time spent on the grounds by guests, the release said. In addition, sold out grandstand events included a concert by ZZ Top, evening Tractor Pull, evening Rodeo, and the Demolition Derby.
The Elkhart County 4-H & Agricultural Exposition, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to the development of youth and promotion of agriculture in Elkhart County.
