GOSHEN — When she’s not clowning around, Amber Dunithan is behind a camera or a computer at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Dunithan, of Elkhart, is project leader for Camera Corps and assistant leader to Clown Club.
“I’ve been involved in the fair for years,”’ she said.
After she aged out of 4-H, she continued as a project leader for a total 4-H career of 19 years so far. She served in Rabbit Club up until three years ago. She is now in her second year of Camera Corps, where she teaches first-year members about photo composition and how to take a good photograph.
She also takes photos during fair week and helps supervise and chaperone club members at events.
Dunithan uploads the photos to the fair’s Flickr account, which is what she was doing Tuesday in the Elkhart County Community Center. She said she can upload 50 to 200 photos a day.
“I took almost 2,000 just at the parade,” she said. “And who knows how many the kids will take.”
The 30-year-old Dunithan pretty much spends her entire week at the fair, taking a vacation from her job as a cashier at Martin’s Super Market on Bashor Road. Her long days include arriving between 6 and 7 a.m. and working until midnight to 2 in the morning.
When she’s not snapping photos, she’s creating smiles as Snap Shot the clown. Snap Shot is a very non-scary, happy clown, she said. “It’s your hidden self that comes out,” she explained.
On Wednesday, she performed during Kids' Day. She did skits and dances and hoped that the children would participate. Her aunt is the leader of Clown Club, which is how she got involved two years ago. Dunithan created Snap Shot’s persona in one year by just doing what the kids did.
“I love interacting with the kids,” she said. It revs her spirit when kids ask her about their projects and discover something new.
“The look the get in their eyes makes it all worth it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.