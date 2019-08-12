Experienced subs to get pay increase

GOSHEN — Substitute teachers with a bit more experience under their belts will be able to earn more money because of it following action by the Goshen school board Monday evening.
During the meeting, board members approved a request by Lori Line, executive director of talent development and management for Goshen Community Schools, to change the substitute pay for the 2019-20 school year to reflect a slight pay bump for more experienced substitute teachers.
As approved, the change waives the school corporation’s traditional 30-day cumulative wait period from when a substitute begins employment until they can earn an additional $5 on their daily rate. The change applies to new substitutes with at least five or more years of experience and all retired teachers.
Under the change, substitutes with five-plus years of experience will be able to earn their starting pay of $105 per day immediately, rather than having to wait until they’ve amassed 30 cumulative days of instruction during the school year, while retired teachers will earn $115 per day immediately to start.
By comparison, those new substitutes with a high school diploma and less than 30 credit hours of teaching instruction will receive $85 per day to start, and then that pay will bump to $90 per day after the initial 30-day cumulative wait period. Additionally, new substitutes with at least 31 credit hours of teaching instruction under their belts will receive $90 per day to start, and then $95 per day after the initial 30-day cumulative waiting period.
The requested substitute pay change was approved unanimously.
ADULT MEAL PRICES
Also Monday, board members approved a request by Kelley Kitchen, executive director of finance for GCS, to update the school corporation’s adult meal prices to reflect a recent review by the Indiana Department of Education’s Department of School Nutrition.
"Because our program has schools within the CEP program, our adult meal prices are calculated by adding the free reimbursement rate plus the extra .06 cents, plus the per meal value of USDA donated foods," Kitchen told the board. "The adult lunch price must be equal to or higher than the total."
CEP stands for Community Eligibility Provision, which is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas that allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students.
Using such a calculation, Kitchen said the school corporation’s adult breakfast prices must increase from $2 to $2.15 per meal, while adult lunch prices must increase from $3.50 to $3.75 per meal.
“In order for Goshen Community Schools to remain compliant, the increases must be made to adult meal prices effective immediately for the 2019/20 school year,” Kitchen added of the request. “Student prices would remain as previously adopted.”
The requested adult meal price increases were approved unanimously.
John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN
