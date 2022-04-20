ELKHART COUNTY — An art exhibition of epic proportions is making its way to locations across Elkhart County this spring.
More than 200 pieces will make up the first Epic Art Adventures, of the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau, including longstanding staples, recurring artwork and brand new exhibition pieces by local creators.
“We know how many talented artists there in this area, and people love public art,” Director of Communications and Public Relations for the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau Terry Mark said. “These are your neighbors, your friends, your friends' kids. It’s really quite amazing that there is this much talent in this area.”
This year marks the celebration of 15 years for the Elkhart County Quilt Gardens. For the 10th anniversary, the visitors bureau brought in a series of Seward Johnson known statues. Johnson is known for his life-sized, painted, bronze statues. Johnson passed away early in 2020, but his work has continued to live on, with some of Elkhart County’s downtown stores even requesting the same pieces for the 15th anniversary as they received for the 10th.
“Last time we had so many people bring in scrapbooks of their family experience and it was a big adventure, so we know it really engaged with our resident families," said Sonya Nash, director of Group & Experiential Sales & Marketing. “We’ve had so many calls already going, 'When are they coming? When do they arrive?' People want to see these, so we think it’s going to be pretty big.”
There will be 24 Seward Johnson pieces exhibited at each of the quilt garden locations, plus six other downtown sites throughout Elkhart County. With the return of Southgate Crossing, there will be 17 quilt gardens throughout Elkhart County for the 15th anniversary. Volunteers average in the 200s and plants will be delivered May 19. Around the same time, Epic Art installations and Seward Johnson sculptures will begin to be installed. The goal is to have all gardens and sculptures installed by May 30
In addition to the already popular quilt gardens and Seward Johnson pieces, 21 artists have created 26 giant metal sculptures to be added to the existing artwork throughout the county.
Each piece is rented or leased and available for sale to remain at its site or moved after the program is over. It’s the first countywide art trail. Fourteen Goshen College students and well-known local sculptors, including John Mishler, Tuck Langland and Sunday Mahaja, are also exhibiting pieces alongside the students and several hobbyists.
“One of my students, this is their first sculpture class,” Mishler said. “Often students are just busy finishing assignments, but this is for something that the public will see. It really opens them up to the whole world of art-making and how you can express yourself, besides finishing a project. [...] I don’t expect a lot of these students to become artists, but it does open their eyes to other possibilities.”
There will be an online passport where visitors and residents can check in at various locations that house local art.
“We are very blessed here in Elkhart County, and so we are for the first time creating an inventory of all the existing art,” Nash said. “There are murals and art pieces and we didn’t know there were so many until we started this process, so we want to communicate with this project, the density and appreciation of art in each of our cities and towns.”
The Elkhart County Visitor and Convention Bureau will be communicating almost 200 pieces across seven cities and towns in Elkhart County — Wakarusa, Nappanee, Bristol, Millersburg, Middlebury, Elkhart and Goshen.
Mishler himself said he didn’t realize until the identification process began that he already has nine sculptures throughout Elkhart County.
“That’s one of the things that people really liked about Seward Johnson’s back in 2017 is that idea of collecting,” Mark explained of the idea. “You go out and see the sculpture, you can check it off your list and keep moving on, and it was a big success for our local businesses.”
There will be a mobile-friendly site as well as physical copies to check off with prize options for certain goals met. Pieces are curated in parks or other public access locations such as near parking lots or downtown storefronts for ease of access and public safety.
“Some people are intimidated to go to a gallery or museum," Mark said. "They don’t feel like they belong, but with public art, [people] can engage in it where ever or however they are familiar with it. When you do put things out in the public, you’re not asking the public, ‘Do you want to see this,’ you’re kind of saying ‘Here it is for you to see,’ and people can ignore it.”
Art pieces are even related to the location within which they are positioned. In Goshen, many of the local sculptures were made by Goshen College students and alumni. There’s a history major’s pieces to be stationed outside of the Goshen Historical Society. In Wakarusa, there are plans to install a giant metal squirrel sculpture downtown, near the town’s quilt garden.
“When John and I went out there, I saw squirrels running everywhere and I thought, ‘This kind of fits,’” Nash said. “They’re all curated at locations either to connect the story or the community.”
There are 26 pieces of local artist sculptures, 24 Seward Johnson sculptures, 25 murals, and 17 quilt gardens, plus other existing art. The 26 local art pieces are divided up: 10 in Elkhart, nine in Goshen, two in Nappanee, two in Middlebury, one in Millersburg, one in Wakarusa, and one in Bristol.
“There is really a big power in public art and while you and I may not resonate with one piece, the concept is it pulls you to the next to see and explore and it opens up dialog,” Nash said.
It’s that power of art and art statements each person has an opportunity to share and learn.”
For more information on the pieces included in Epic Art Adventures, visit https://www.visitelkhartcounty.com/things-to-do/attractions/epic-art-adventures.
