LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation is inviting local residents to share their vision about the future of LaGrange County.
“We encourage LaGrange County residents to join and share their experiences,” said LaGrange County Community Foundation Executive Director Octavia Yoder. “We want to know what’s important to our county. Envision LaGrange County will help the Community Foundation better understand the needs and how we can assist with community projects.”
Envision LaGrange County, a project of the LaGrange County Community Foundation and the LaGrange County Economic Development Corp. is encouraging local residents to engage in a discussion about the future growth and prosperity of the county.
“Since I have arrived in LaGrange County over a year ago, one constant theme has persisted, ‘Where are we going as a community?’” said Bill Bradley, president and CEO of LCEDC. “We want the community to shape the future for LaGrange County — what we can become now and in the distant future. It is so important for each citizen to realize they have a voice in this process. I encourage all to step forward and voice their thoughts about the future of our community.”
To get those voices, the Community Foundation will host four “Community Conversations” seeking input from LaGrange County residents. The public meetings will be hosted in LaGrange, Shipshewana, Topeka and Stroh. The first meeting is set for Oct. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Other meetings include: Oct. 16, Wolfe Community Building in Shipshewana from 6-7:30 p.m.; Oct. 24, Topeka Fire Department, from 6-7:30 p.m.; and Nov. 7, Stroh Fire Department, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Mark and Cheri Becker of Becker Consulting will facilitate the Community Conversations. Mark is a consultant in community development and strategic planning for economic development. He served as deputy mayor for two Fort Wayne mayors, during which time he served as the point person for the Harrison Square/Parkview Field project.
Cheri consults individuals and organizations on leadership and organizational development focused on initiatives, programs and projects that improve the lives of people.
According to organizers, the purpose of Envision LaGrange County is to engage the community in shared goals about LaGrange County’s future and achieve consensus on the county’s most pressing needs. The project will help the Community Foundation better understand how they can serve the county and inform future funding decisions.
The Community Conversations are open to the public and provide an opportunity for residents to share their voice about the needs in LaGrange County. Residents are invited to share personal stories about what is important to them, what they hope to see in LaGrange County and what they believe to be significant challenges facing the community.
After the conclusion of the Community Conversations, the Community Foundation will host a luncheon to announce the results of Envision LaGrange County. The luncheon will take place Nov. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 215 in LaGrange.
Envision LaGrange County is funded through a community leadership grant from Lilly Endowment’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT) Phase VII. The Endowment allocated $48.9 million to help community foundations in their efforts to provide leadership for local efforts in addressing high priority challenges and opportunities in their communities.
To learn more about Envision LaGrange County, please visit LCCF.net/EnvisionLaGrangeCounty
