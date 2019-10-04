There may be a 5K run at the conclusion of the Girls on the Run program, but the girls who participate in this program are training for a lifelong race.
Amy Cooper-Collier, co-founder of the program in Michiana, along with Kris Ohlson, talked about the program at a recent kickoff celebrating 10 years of the local program for girls in third through fifth grades.
Cooper-Collier said when she and her husband, a South Bend native, moved back to the area, she called GOTR to volunteer and was told there was no local program, but she could start one.
Ohlson also called looking to volunteer, so the two women joined forces 10 years ago to bring the program to Michiana and started with one team of 12 girls.
“This year we’ll serve over 1,200 girls in almost 60 schools in five counties,” she said.
There are program sites in St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko and Fulton counties. The goal of the program is not only to teach and prepare the girls to make healthy lifestyle choices in diet and exercise but also to learn “to stand up for themselves, have a positive body image, deal with peer pressure and resolve conflicts,” according to Cooper-Collier.
She explained that each school has a site liaison who gets the ball rolling and the school recruits mentor coaches who work to make a difference in the girls' lives. They’re given all the training and materials they need.
Cooper-Collier said especially in this age of social media and the Me Too movement, “girls really need to have that ability to know their worth,” despite what social media and magazine ads tell them. Some of the lessons they teach the girls include how to deconstruct those ads and to ask "are boys and men held to those same standards?"
She said they creatively weave running into the lessons using activities to keep the girls engaged as they learn the core lessons how to be “joyful, healthy and confident.” She cited an activity where the girls are given a note card with a potential conflict with blanks to fill in with their personal feelings as they run around a track.
“The entire thing culminates into a non-competitive 5K event with the girls coming from all over to participate. We don’t time it and the girls are all given a number one to wear, and we tell them to go at the pace that is right for them,” she said.
Girls on the Run is a 10-week program that starts in February. The girls meet twice a week through May. The 5K is scheduled for May 9, but the girls may meet after that. The program has three areas of focus. The first is self and self-awareness. The second is team and others, and the third is giving back to the community.
“It helps the girls recognize that even at their age they have something valuable to contribute to the community,” she said. “Each team brainstorms about a community impact project.”
There is a registration fee to cover the cost of the program but 63% of the girls receive financial aid. “We never turn a girl away — some bring us a jarful of change.”
COACHES LOVE THE PROGRAM
Sandra Molano Romero is a GOTR coach at Woodland Elementary in Elkhart. She was an assistant coach for two years before being named head coach. She loves that the program “includes all girls who want or need to be in it.”
Molano Romero said girls often underestimate themselves and the program helps them work on self-esteem, “believe in themselves and helps them be proud of where they are.”
She said her school is a Title One school, so a lot of girls can’t afford much. She said this program embraces them, builds self-confidence and helps them learn they can say "no" and can express when they don’t like how someone is treating them.
Molano Romero shared her passion about the program.
“It doesn’t matter what race they are, how smart they are or how athletic — they’re (taught) to believe in yourself and at the end of the 5K run they feel, 'I can do it!' I love this program,” she said.
She believes the program has encouraged the girls she’s coached to be more consistent with exercising. Eating healthier will take a little longer, but she provides healthy snacks and said, “You plant the seeds, that’s what’s important.”
Katyana West was a coach in Hammond school district and came to the celebration at Elkhart’s High Dive Park looking for an opportunity to do so again — possibly at Concord where the program may be starting and her daughter will be attending. Her daughter, Jayana Hermosillo, was in the program for two years and said it helped her want to exercise and eat healthier. West said she felt her daughter learned teamwork and endurance as their 5K took place in the rain.
As for other girls she coached, West said many of them didn’t feel like they belonged in school sports programs, but this program “doesn’t require they have certain attributes and the girls were very encouraging to each other and it gave them a sense of belonging.”
THE GIRLS
Sisters Paloma Vargas and Joanna Vargas participated in the program. Paloma shared how the program helped her.
“I learned how to make friends and treat others how I’d like to be treated," she said. "I never used to like to run but now I do, and I’ve lost a lot of weight running — and it’s fun running with friends.”
Joanna, on the other hand, always liked to run, so she’s really enjoyed the running portion of the program. She also liked doing the other activities, too.
“I learned to be nice and make friends and it helped me say 'no,'” she said.
The girls' mom, Sanjuana Fraire, said the girls being in the program helped them to exercise more and be more confident. She said she’s noticed more change in Paloma, who now wants to exercise more and talk more. Both girls are willing to eat healthier now and Sanjuana said she recommends the program.
Wakarusa Elementary School fifth-grader Kailee Schrock attended the Hawaiian-themed kickoff with her mom, Jessica, and her younger brothers. She said she liked the running and friendships. Jessica said she wanted Kailee to be in the program to help grow her confidence and she believes it did help her confidence “and empowered her to be more assertive.”
Friends Alyah Anderson and Maddie Leatherman were in the program together at Benton Elementary for two years. Anderson said she “learned how to be a better friend and stay healthy.”
“It taught us valuable lessons to help us be a better person,” Leatherman said.
Both girls said the lesson that stood out the most to them was the one on “words matter.”
“Once you say something, you can’t take it back,” Maddie said.
Maddie’s mom, Holly Leatherman, shared the changes she’s seen in Maddie.
“She’s more confident and outgoing and more sympathetic to the needs of others," she said. "She’s also making more conscious choices.”
