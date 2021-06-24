ELKHART — In a pandemic year when the needs of the community are high, the Elkhart Rotary club will more than double its annual donations to nonprofits to help meet those needs.
Club members will provide $24,475 in grants to 22 local nonprofits at the weekly meeting Monday, June 28, at noon at the Matterhorn Conference Center, according to a news release.
The Elkhart Rotary club has two divisions – one meets Mondays at noon at the Matterhorn Conference Center, and the other meets Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Elkhart Health & Aquatics. Club members have the opportunity to donate money toward the nonprofit grants at each club meeting throughout the year.
This year, Elkhart Rotarians made additional donations and the club chose to use cash reserves to donate more than double historical annual grants.
“We knew this year brought unique challenges and the needs of our community were great,” says Candy Yoder, grant committee chairwoman, in the release. “The grant requests were more than double the amount of budgeted donations. So, club members stepped up to help in a bigger way.”
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million people who provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
