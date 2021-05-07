Elkhart man killed in crash south of Goshen

An Elkhart man was died from injuries he sustained in a three-vehicle accident south of Goshen on Friday afternoon.
Paul Verhof, 83, died in surgery at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office press release. Verhof was driving north on US Hwy 33, at about 1:49 p.m., when he drove left of center when the 2003 Ford Taurus he was driving struck a 2020 GMC Terrain heading south, driven by Tyler Rensberger, 32, of Millersburg.
A third vehicle, a 2014 GMC Terrain SUV, driven southbound by Maria Hernandez, 54, of Ligonier, collided with the vehicle driven by Verhof.
Hernandez and Rensberger were transported to Goshen Hospitals for chest and or leg pain, and two passengers in the vehicle driven by Hernandez were treated at the scene and declined further medical attention.
Hernandez was cited for operating a motor vehicle while never having received a license, according to the news release.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
