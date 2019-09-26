ELKHART — Two or three people are being tested for eastern equine encephalitis at Elkhart General Hospital, according to Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz.
“We don’t have any definitive information,” she said Thursday. “Elkhart Hospital has some patients they are testing for EEE, but it’s not been confirmed. We don’t know if they have it or not. We hope not. So, it’s kind of early to say.”
Mertz said she believes most local physicians are on high alert for the mosquito-borne virus, which has been found in several horses in Elkhart County but so far no human cases have been confirmed.
“There’s no specific treatment for the virus,” Mertz explained. Most people who have it have to be hospitalized, she said, adding, some even become severely ill and are placed in a medically induced coma or on a ventilator.
She cautions Elkhart County residents to continue to apply bug repellent until it frosts.
“We just want to continue to emphasize it is a very, very serious disease,” Mertz said. “Continue to be alert, wear mosquito repellent if you are out, try not to be out between dusk and dawn and if you must be out please wear mosquito repellent.”
