A residential fire in Elkhart early Saturday morning remains under investigation.
At 1:17 a.m. the Elkhart Fire Department was dispatched to 611 S. 8th St. a single family residential structure for a possible fire, according to an EFD news release. The fire was called in by an Elkhart Police Department officer who was in the area.
“EFD responded quickly and arrived with heavy fire and smoke conditions showing along the first floor coming from the front of the structure,” EFD Investigator Geoff Crist said in the release. “Fire attack lines were pulled but due to the initial conditions, the fire department went into defensive attack until conditions improved. EPD officers were on scene and sheltered the occupant from the weather. The occupant advised everyone was out of the home and no one was injured.”
Once fire conditions improved EFD personnel entered the structure to continue fighting the fire and to perform a primary search of the home for victims, but none were found.
After approximately two hours the fire was deemed under control, with only minor hot spots noted during overhaul. No injuries were reported at the time of the fire, the release said. The structure was then secured the occupant left to stay with family members.
