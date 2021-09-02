INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved more than $19 million in matching state grant funds, marking a third consecutive year of record-breaking school safety investments.
From this, five Elkhart County school districts are among those that received funding.
The $19,058,808 million in awards allows the board to fully fund all eligible, top-priority projects identified by 392 schools in their applications to the Secured School Safety Grant program, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Every applicant this year received either full or partial funding once award determinations were made. Locally, the recipients include:
- Goshen Community Schools, $50,000
- Baugo Community Schools, $25,000
- Concord Community Schools, $100,000
- Elkhart Community Schools, $100,000
- Wa-Nee Community Schools, $50,000
Schools have received notification that their top priority requests were fully funded for all eligible items. The General Assembly allocated $19 million to the grant fund for each of the past three years.
The Secured School Fund is administered by the IDHS. Including the funds committed this year, the SSSG program will have distributed more than $110 million in state matching grants to schools since the program became law in 2013. All of these funds focus specifically on school safety.
Visit the IDHS website for a full breakdown of SSSG awards.
The SSSG issues matching grants for eligible items and then schools match those funds at a certain level, either 25 percent, 50 percent or 100 percent. The match requirement is based on average daily membership of the school district, the total amount of the project or what the request covers, the release said.
Eligible items in the grant include funding for school resource officers and law enforcement officers in schools; equipment and technology; active event warning systems (no matching requirement); firearms training for teachers and staff that choose to allow guns on school property; threat assessments and to implement a student and parent support services program.
The overall allocation of funds for FY22 include:
• $13,440.1127.88 for School Resource Officers/law enforcement officers
• $4,926,399.15 for equipment
• $642,369.22 for student and parent support services programs
• $43,678.47 for active event warning services
• $6,233.33 for training
For more information visit www.in.gov/dhs.
