GOSHEN — Elkhart County this week moved back into the “red” advisory level that indicates the counties in the state with the worst spread of the COVID-19 virus.
With the change, Elkhart County is one of just six counties in the state to be listed under the red designation on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 metric map.
“I would say in the last three weeks we slowly were just seeing the increased positivity rates at our testing sites,” Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait said of the county’s shift to the red designation. “It was down as low as 10%, but then we slowly just went from 13% to 16%, and this week had been, depending on your test site, between 20% to 30% positivity, which is some of the highest positivity we’ve seen in the entire pandemic.”
According to the most recent data posted by the state, Elkhart County had a weekly rate of 348 new cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 residents, while the latest available data on the county’s positivity rate showed a seven-day average of 15.02%.
A weekly rate of 200 or more new cases per 100,000 residents puts a county in the red for that metric, while a seven-day positivity rate of 15% or more qualifies for the red designation under that metric.
If a county is ranked in the red for both metrics, it is shown in red on the ISDH’s COVID-19 metric map, indicating high community spread.
As of this week, 62 of the county’s 92 counties are listed in the “orange” advisory level, representing moderate to high community spread, and 21 are in the “yellow” advisory level, representing moderate community spread. Just three are in the “blue” advisory level, representing low community spread.
VACCINATIONS LAGGING
According to Wait, the biggest reason behind the county’s rising COVID-19 cases can be tied to the county’s relatively low overall vaccination rate.
“A good estimate of our vaccination rate in Elkhart County is 42%, and that is just clearly not enough to stop the spread,” Wait said. “And certainly very few people are wearing masks, and doing that in very high-risk situations, and in particular being unvaccinated in those situations. So, we know this is how COVID-19 spreads.
“And I do understand that individuals have made their decision whether they want to get vaccinated or not, but the issue is that our hospitals still need to continue to take care of people,” she added. “When Elkhart General has 40 individuals that are COVID-positive taking up beds, and Goshen Hospital has 25 or more, that’s a lot of hospital beds in our region that are filled with COVID patients that could otherwise be filled with patients who need elective surgeries or who have other health conditions. So, it’s overwhelming our hospitals.”
Of the total number of individuals currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county, 99% of them are unvaccinated, Wait explained. As for the ages of those contracting the virus, she noted that it really runs the gamut, but most typically ranges from the 20s through the 50s and beyond.
HOLIDAYS A CONCERN
With the Thanksgiving holiday less than a week away, and the Christmas holiday not far behind, Wait said she’s extremely worried about what the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate will look like heading into the new year.
“I mean, I’m very concerned,” Wait said. “We’re coming up to the holidays where people are going to get together, and this is only going to perpetuate the spread. So, I’m very concerned about what our county is going to look like come January, and particularly what our hospitals are going to look like come January.
“I mean, I think that we have the potential of having multiple super spreader events, and so it’s going to be those big events where you have a lot of people, and in particular unvaccinated individuals, getting together, and it’s going to cause a serious spread throughout our community,” she added of her concerns. “So, certainly limiting your gatherings, making them smaller, is a good idea, especially if you have unvaccinated individuals, and especially if it’s indoors, which likely it will be.”
Of all her advice for how best to reduce one’s chances of contracting the virus this holiday season, Wait continued to push getting vaccinated as the number one option.
“Getting vaccinated solves this problem pretty easily,” Wait said. “You’re going to be much less likely to spread the virus, and much less likely to be hospitalized.”
Wait also encouraged all those who are already vaccinated and qualify for a booster to get their booster shots as well.
“Certainly for the individuals that are eligible, I think there is good data, and that they should go ahead and get their boosters,” Wait said. “But honestly, the individuals that we really have to focus on in Elkhart County are those who have just chosen not to be vaccinated.”
As such, she strongly encourages all unvaccinated people who are eligible — which now includes anyone 5 years of age or older — to get vaccinated. To make an appointment, go online to OurShot.IN.gov or call (574) 523-2283.
