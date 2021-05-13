GOSHEN — Members of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board on Wednesday night announced the 2021 concert lineup, which includes some Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
On Saturday, July 24 the longest running major rock band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee ZZ Top will perform at 8 p.m. on the Grandstand Stage.
ZZ Top has sold millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms and are true rock icons.
On Monday, July 26 country artist Tracy Byrd will perform on the Grandstand Stage with special guest Mark Wills.
Byrd has become a household name, with a lengthy career spanning back to 1993, more than 6 million records sold, more than 4,000 shows, and multiple Gold Albums.
Wills has performed for more than two decades. He achieved his first top-charting success at the age of 23.
On Tuesday, July 27, American country singer and songwriter Chris Lane with special guest Morgan Evans will perform on the Grandstand Stage.
Lane’s star continues to rise with Gold and Platinum single certifications, two No. 1 hits, two Top 10 albums, and more than 1.5 billion combined streams.
Australian-born rising country artist Evans has been praised by Rolling Stone as “a savvy performer with strong songwriting chops” and is celebrating the release of his debut album, “Things We Drink To.”
Wrapping up the performances, will be singer/ventriloquist and America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne featuring her new “My Lips are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)” National Tour on Wednesday, July 28.
Darci is the youngest contestant to ever win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” garnering over 67 million views on America’s Got Talent’s YouTube and the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show.
New this year, all concert seating will be reserved seating only and will require a ticket purchase, including grandstand seats. Paid admission does not include grandstand seating.
Tickets go on sale May 28 at www.4HFair.org.
TICKETS
• ZZ Top — July 24, track seat tickets, $60; grandstand tickets, $30
• Tracy Byrd with special guests Mark Wills — July 26, track seat tickets, $30; grandstand tickets, $10
• Chris Lane with special guest Morgan Evans — July 27, track seat tickets, $40; grandstand tickets, $10
• Darci Lynne: "My Lips are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)" — July 28, track seat tickets, $35; grandstand tickets, $10
Jeremy D'Angelo, fair marketing & sponsorship coordinator, stated in a news release, admission tickets will be day specific this year to manage daily attendance limits. Guests will need to purchase an admission ticket for the specific day they would like to attend. Admission tickets will be $8 online and can be purchased at www.4HFair.org. "Admission tickets may still be purchased at the gates for $10 as in the past, but we strongly encourage guests to purchase their tickets online in advance as to avoid potential sell outs," D'Angelo said. "If a day sells out, they will not be able to purchase admission at the gate."
The concert ticket release times will be staggered on May 28. This is to allow everyone an equal chance to purchase the tickets they want. The schedule will be as follows.
9 a.m. — All admission tickets, pre-sale wristband vouchers and ZZ Top
10 a.m. — Tracy Byrd with special guest Mark Wills
11 a.m. — Chris Lane with special guest Morgan Evans
Noon — Darci Lynne: "My Lips are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)"
1 p.m. — Tractor pull
2 p.m. — Rodeo
3 p.m. — Demolition derby
To manage crowds and enact reserved seating, guests must purchase tickets to watched the tractor pull, rodeo and demolition derby.
TRACTOR PULL
COST: $10 per session
8 a.m. — Session 1 (8 a.m. — Farm Stock Tractors; 11 a.m. — PPL Pulls)
6 p.m. — Session 2 (Local Diesel Pick-Up Trucks & PPL Pulls)
RODEO
COST: $5 Per Session
1 p.m. — Session 1
8 p.m. — Session 2
DEMOLITION DERBY
COST: $10
7 p.m.
WRISTBAND DAYS
Pre-sale wristbands may be purchased online at www.4hfair.org for $20 through July 21. Wristbands may then be purchased in person during the fair for $25 each from the carnival ticketing booths.
Pre-sale ride vouchers will be accepted on Wristband Days. Individual ride tickets are also available on Wristband Days.
Friday, July 23: 12:30-11 p.m.; sold until 9 p.m.
Monday, July 26: 1-11 p.m.; sold until 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 29: 1-11 p.m.; sold until 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 31: noon-6 p.m.; sold until 4:30 p.m. Regular ticket prices in effect after 6 p.m.
SUNDAY NOT FREE
Sunday admission will not be free this year, according to D'Angelo. The cost will be $1 per person for July 25.
The 2021 Elkhart County 4-H Fair runs July 23-31. For more information, visit www.4hfair.org or www.facebook.com/ElkhartCounty4HFair.
