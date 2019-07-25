GOSHEN — Alan Pfeiffer revved the engine in his red International Harvester 1466 from the starting line of Thursday's tractor pull, and the crowd in the grandstands roared as thick, black smoke bellowed from his tractor's exhaust stack.
The 25-year tractor pull veteran from Bourbon tore down the dirt track, pulling the weight behind his tractor 331 feet, which was enough for first place in his division, "15,000 Too Hot to Farm."
"Everybody's got to have a hobby," Pfeiffer said. "I just do it for the thrill."
Throughout the day, the grandstands at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair were packed to see nearly 50 drivers compete in this year's tractor pull. Among those cheering were Pfeiffer's family and friends, eager to see the tractors speed down the track.
"What they see is only 15 to 20 seconds of it," he said. "We easily put 30 to 40 hours into tearing things apart."
Pfeiffer competes across the tractor pull circuit, but the Nappanee native always feels at home when they stop at the fairgrounds because of the crowd's size and energy.
Once his grandchildren are old enough, he said he hopes to pass on the tradition of pulling tractors.
"Once it gets in your blood, it's hard to get out."
Ben Mikesell can be reached at ben.mikesell@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 328. Follow him on Twitter at @ben_mikesell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.