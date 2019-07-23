GOSHEN
4-H members had to bring their own rooster and chicken calls after a lackluster crowing competition Tuesday morning.
The children tried every tactic during the eight-minute competition, including tapping on the cage and talking to their birds, but there was only one single crow between the five roosters that had been entered in the contest.
“We’ve never had this happen,” 4-H Poultry Club leader Sue Perri said in disbelief about the silence.
Chloe Cripe, 12, of New Paris won the rooster crowing contest as her rooster was the sole talker. The money for the second- and third-place prizes went back to the club, Perri said.
After the first contest, 11 poultry club fans and members lined up to give their best imitations of bird calls. Contestants could pick between any bird found in the poultry club barn, including ducks, pigeons, turkeys and chickens.
Brenden Jacobs, 10, of Nappanee, came in second with his pigeon call, while fan-favorite Linda Baldwin of Elkhart came in first with her chicken imitation. Baldwin has won first place in the competition four of the 11 times she’s competed, she guessed.
“It doesn’t matter to me,” Baldwin said. “I do this just to be ridiculous and have some fun. You have to learn to not be afraid of the microphone.”
Ben Mikesell can be reached at ben.mikesell@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 328. Follow him on Twitter at @ben_mikesell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.