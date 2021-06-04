ELKHART — Every second Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m., until October, downtown Elkhart comes alive during Elkhart ArtWalk.
June’s ArtWalk theme, “Let the Music Play” will celebrate the upcoming Jazz Festival, according to a news release. This month will feature 20 artists on Main Street in Downtown Elkhart.
ArtWalk will be followed by Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival on the 11th and the return of the Elkhart Jazz Fest the following weekend.
“On June 9 we welcome everyone to discover Downtown through a variety of art and music," said Alyse Chinnock, Elkhart’s ArtWalk Program Director, in the release. "This month is special as we incorporate new artists and spaces into our ArtWalk community. Let's kick off a great summer of creativity together."
Never been to Elkhart ArtWalk before? Here’s how it works: Put on your walking shoes and head to downtown Elkhart. Look for the ArtWalk signs stationed outside participating businesses where local artists will be ready for you with their artwork on display and for sale. Grab an ArtWalk Passport, available at all participating businesses, for a map of featured artists and musicians. Visitors can wander their way down Main Street and Lexington Avenue to visit participating businesses where local artists will display and sell their artwork.
Other featured events include:
● Live Music — Late Night Live at The Lerner Theatre featuring country-rock performer Derek Jones begins at 7 p.m.
• Janus Motorcycles will be at Thompsons Gallery & Custom Framing.
• Take a Selfie - Selfie station in the ElkhART Alley between High Street and Lexington. Take memorable photos with your friends and be sure to tag @ElkhartArtWalk for a chance to be featured on social media.
• New Additions to Main Street — Stop in and celebrate the newest additions to downtown Elkhart, visit The Craftsman's Daughter, Interior Motives, and the new banquet room at 523.
• Grab a Bite & A Drink — More than 16 places to eat, drink and snack are on the ArtWalk path. In addition, the new Brass Elk Brewing will be open now on ArtWalk Wednesdays. They will feature two artists and a face painter.
• Kids Activities — Introduce the children in your life to local art by bringing them downtown and enjoying free kids activities at Civic Plaza sponsored by the Elkhart Education Foundation.
For a full list of participating artists and musicians, and for dining and shopping recommendations, as well as other information about the program, visit ElkhartArtWalk.com.
