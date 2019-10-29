GOSHEN — With Democratic District 4 councilwoman Julia Gautsche not seeking another term on the Goshen City Council, two candidates are vying for the seat in next week’s election.
Republican Mark Huser and Democrat Megan Eichorn both will be seeking the public’s approval Tuesday when voters head to the polls.
Both Huser and Eichorn are employed by Goshen Community Schools.
Megan Eichorn
Eichorn, 45, lives at 204 S. 6th St. She is married to Darrin Eichorn and they are the parents of two children.
Mark A. Huser
Huser, 61, lives at 315 Gorham Road. He is married to Marla Huser and they have six children and three grandchildren.
Q&A
What are your qualifications as well as life and work experiences that will help you perform your duties as a member of the Goshen City Council?
Eichorn: My current position as webmaster and state data specialist at Goshen Community Schools requires that I pay great attention to timelines, communication and state requirements. I’ve worked hard building relationships across multiple departments to ensure that they can rely on me to get the job done on time and accurately.
During my three years as president of Goshen Swimming Inc, (GSI) I was able to develop interpersonal relationships with our socio-economic and racially diverse group of families and staff. My role often included being a voice for parents to ensure their concerns and needs were met.
Huser: I have spent much of my life listening to you and in service to others. I have experienced and worked with all age groups and all the diverse cultures of Goshen and I’ve showed them that I care and I’m willing to help find answers and resolve problems. I have been blessed with common sense. Having helped all our six kids through college, I understand what hard work, making sacrifices and working within a budget mean.
Some community members have stated there is not enough affordable rental or owner-occupied housing in the city. As a council member, would you consider changing ordinances to allow alternative housing solutions, such as subdivisions for tiny houses?
Eichorn: The goal should be to have affordable, quality housing for everyone in our community by taking a multi-pronged approach: single-family and single person options in a variety of price ranges, accessible housing, subsidized for low income families, redevelop brownfields and repurpose old buildings.
Zoning ordinances need to be evaluated and modified periodically to allow supply to respond to demand. Changes to ordinances need to protect homeowners and home values while maintaining affordability.
Other strategies can include giving land to non-for-profit companies to develop affordable housing and taking more aggressive action on vacant homes bringing them back to rental or home ownership.
Huser: Yes, I believe that to be a true statement and, yes, I think we must look at changing ordinances to allow alternative housing solutions in Goshen. I personally like the idea of a neighborhood of smaller, efficient housing. I have read many articles of movements towards this type of housing. I feel as if the free enterprise system would take care of it if we had an ordinance that allowed it. I have two good friends, both whom may end up in Elkhart with their families because of the lack of affordable housing in Goshen.
Please tell the voters what initiatives you would undertake as a member of the Goshen City Council.
Eichorn: I am going into this race purposely without an agenda. There are many topics of concern for District 4, including the ground water pollution from Johnson Controls; housing quality, affordability and availability; and traffic circulation in the southern part of the district. I will become knowledgeable about these and other issues and work to maintain transparency in the solutions provided.
My vision for Goshen is to see the residents of our community become more culturally inclusive and embrace the diversity that we are fortunate to have. I want to encourage community involvement to incorporate sustainable practices to protect our environment.
Huser: I have worked hard at maintaining my property. Goshen has plenty of ordinances that govern the upkeep of our city. We need to actively pursue those who are unwilling to maintain their homes to meet lawful standards through our legal system. We would also need to find ways to help those that would but can’t due to financial or other difficulties.
What else would you like the voters to know about your candidacy and the City Council.
Eichorn: Twenty years ago, I moved to Goshen because my husband and I saw a vibrant, racially diverse community where we could raise our bi-racial family knowing that our children would thrive. During that time, I have created and taken opportunities to become involved in healthy activities for our youth, neighborhood organizations, and creating strong relationships across socio-economic and racial groups.
I am a candid, reliable, impartial, and committed person. Those are characteristics that City Council members should bear and if elected I will work hard to be a voice for every resident of District 4.
Huser: Most of you know me through the work of the Goshen D.A.R.E. program. Never once in my 18 years of serving our children at the elementary, middle school or high school levels have I walked in into a classroom and failed to teach every kid to the best of my abilities. I wanted for each one to succeed. When they succeed, their future families will succeed, and with that our community prospers from their success. I want the Goshen community to succeed. I am a person of my word and I want to serve you as your councilman.
