GOSHEN — Goshen residents visited the polls early Tuesday, as multiple voting sites reported strong turnout in the first few hours of Election Day 2022.
Both Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, and Greene Road Church, 518 N. Greene Road, reported that nearly 400 people had voted at each location by 10 a.m. Polls opened up at 6 a.m. across the county and will close at 6 p.m.
Robert Miller, the poll location supervisor at Greene Road, has been the supervisor for many elections in the past. While the 2022 crowd isn't as large as the ones in 2016 and 2020 that featured presidential elections, Miller noted the lines were favorable compared to 2018.
"It wasn't quite as bad as what we're going through right now," said Miller of the 2018 election compared to Tuesday. "It was busy, but not as busy. … 2020 was a big election; there were a lot more people by now. 2016 was a lot as well."
Kelly Williams, the supervisor at Grace Community, is working the position for the first time. There were some slight technical issues at the location when the polls first opened, but Williams said the election board came out and fixed what was going on.
"When we first opened at 6 a.m., I had 16 people waiting in line," Williams said. "But as soon as I opened the door and people came in, everyone else started getting out of their cars and we were backed up all the way around the corner. We had one vote machine that would not come up, and we had two (other machines) that were not online, either.
"We started our pretty rough, but we got the elections board out here," she said. " They fixed the equipment, and things are running smoother now."
Both Williams and Miller noted there was also a strong pre-election day voter turnout. Miller estimated that 4,000 people casted their votes sometime before Tuesday.
The 2022 election is a big one locally, as many school board, township and state legislative seats across the county are up for grabs. The U.S. Representatives District 2 seat is also open, as Republican Rudy Yakym, Democrat Paul Steury and Libertarian William Henry are on the ballot, looking to fill the seat left by the late Jackie Walorski.