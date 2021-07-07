Dukes to seek second term as sheriff

Kyle P. Dukes

WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle P. Dukes has announced his intent to seek a second term.

“I am extremely proud of the direction we have taken the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office over the last three years,” Dukes said in a news release. “It would be my privilege to continue this important work of putting community first and emphasizing transparency, accountability, and professionalism as I serve Kosciusko County.”

In the release, Dukes the community has worked with his staff to reach a 54% success rating among graduates of the county’s Jail Chemical Addiction Program. He also touched on the success of Net43, a multi-agency drug task force that his department helped to create.

“When I took office, one of my top priorities was to bring all law enforcement back together in a working relationship,” Dukes said. “Today, the sheriff’s office has a great relationship with all police agencies in Kosciusko County. We have continued our routine police chief meetings that I implemented during my campaign. These meetings are instrumental in keeping all agencies on the same page and focused on one common goal for bettering our county.”

