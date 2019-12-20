GOSHEN — Police believe a Goshen man had a medical emergency before crashing his car and dying Thursday evening.
The car driven by Zachary Truex, 26, crossed the center line and drove off the 1400 block of Plymouth Avenue where it struck three pine trees along the road around 5:50 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Four witnesses who saw the crash stopped and went to help Truex and found he was unconscious. When medics arrived, they started CPR but were unable to resuscitate him. Truex had died at the scene, police said.
A family member told police Truex was having chest pains and was driving to a local hospital prior to the crash, the report shows.
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed as police investigate the crash, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.