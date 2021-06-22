GOSHEN — This weekend, Downtown Goshen is inviting the community to shop, eat, drink, and enjoy all it has to offer at a summer block party event.
The festivities begin Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m., according to a news release. The event includes an artists showcase, free art activities for kids, city vehicles including a fire truck for children to see up close, a Common Spirits pop-up bar, and more.
“So many of our downtown businesses are participating by hosting sales, extending their hours, or even setting up out on Main Street.” said event director Adrienne Nesbitt. “It’s so exciting to host something that the whole community can come out and enjoy while supporting our local businesses!”
Other highlights of the event include:
• Janus Motorcycles display on Main Street
• Chalk art sponsored by Interra Credit Union
• six local artists selling their artwork
• five local authors signing books at Fables Books
• Constant Spring open for lunch
• Kona Ice truck
“Our downtown is incredible,” Nesbitt said. “We have felt the support of the community over the last year and we’re excited to get back to throwing events the whole family can enjoy.”
For more information, visit DowntownGoshen.org or the Downtown Goshen Facebook page.
