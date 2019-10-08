NAPPANEE — Scarcity of downtown parking for patrons brought Ruhe 152 owners Scott and Kami Tuttle to the Nappanee City Council meeting Monday night.
Scott Tuttle said he knew his concerns were more of a Board of works issue, and he planned to attend that meeting next week, but he wanted the council to also hear his concerns.
He said he was there on behalf of his business and “other downtown business owners," and he was “a very proud citizen of Nappanee and excited to be a part of the revitalization of downtown.
"What’s happening here is exciting, "Scott Tuttle said. "While other downtowns our size are closing up we have new businesses opening and people investing in their businesses and I’m excited to be a part of it. But with that revitalization comes logistical problems that need to be addressed.”
He told council members that the downtown public parking lots are constantly full from early in the morning with downtown employees and residents.
“The result is the visitors wishing to patronize our revitalized downtown businesses during the work day are foiled in their attempts to find a parking place resulting in downtown businesses to lose crucial business opportunities,” he said.
Scott Tuttle said he was formally asking the council to respond to this issue, which he said was also documented in an independent parking study. He also offered specific solutions to the problem he wanted city officials to consider enacting, including revising the downtown parking policies.
Scott Tuttle suggested adding two-hour parking limits to the lots. He said some lots have those signs but only on half of the parking lot. He also suggested increasing fines and enforcing adherence of parking policies, saying he agreed with a warning for a first offense but after that they should be penalized.
“The penalty right now is not even a penalty,” he said, adding Nappanee’s parking ordinance lists fines of $2 to $5 weren’t a deterrent.
Scott Tuttle mentioned Goshen didn’t have a problem because their fines are $150 for first offense, $200 for a second offense and $250 for a third offense.
“They’re serious about it,” he said, adding Elkhart’s parking fines were $92.50 for a first offense and Wakarusa's are $25. Scott Tuttle said his research showed nationally the typical parking fine was between $25 and $50.
He said he’d like city officials to make the fine for a first offense $25 and a second offense $50 and designate no employee parking spaces.
“We ask our 75 employees to park in designated lots two blocks away,” Scott Tuttle said. “If we like what we have going on in downtown Nappanee, we need to preserve it. We need to ensure employees are not taking advantage of our lax parking policies so our visitors can be treated like the true guests that they are, making it easier for them to park and enjoy our downtown.”
Mayor Phil Jenkins told the council the independent study Scott Tuttle referred to was being conducted by Michiana Area Council of Government and the results were being finalized. He said they’ve talked about making some changes and they should continue working toward getting something together for the board.
The only council member to comment was Anna Huff, who asked about the limit at the pavilion parking and was told there wasn’t any.
Jenkins said he agreed it would benefit the businesses downtown if they could free up spots closest to the businesses.
“Nappanee has seen a revitalization of downtown and we’ve looked at options, including possibly purchasing property for more parking and having employees of businesses park in designated lots, maybe by permit. It’s time for some policy changes,” Jenkins said.
Public Hearing on Budget
A public hearing was held on the 2020 budget but no one had any comments regarding the proposed $9.7 million budget.
The proposed budget is a 14.3% increase over this year’s budget of $8.5 million, an increase of $750,428. Most funds increased by 2% because of salary increases and anticipated 8% increase in insurance costs.
Other increases include a 34.6% increase in the Central School/Main Street building to $37,350 over $27,750 for building renovations and custodial care. The Nappanee Center (chamber and museum) has a 17.2% increase. Jenkins said they’ve had some issues with mold the last couple of years and they want to better maintain the building.
Parks and Recreation increased $14.4% to $1,227,557, partially because of adding a second part-time person. Parks & Recreations Superintendent Chris Davis said they’re taking someone who was a seasonal employee and making them permanent part-time.
The Senior Center has a 12.9% increase to cover extra hours for the co-directors and the EMS budget has a 3.8% increase due to adding a part-time paramedic.
Decreases in the budget include a 26.3% decrease in the common council budget because there’s no election this year. City Hall decreased 6.3% because of custodial services. The mayor’s budget has a .5% decrease.
Before hearing the budget on second reading, the mayor mentioned a couple of changes. The mayor’s promotion budget was increased to $10,000 and the Senior Center’s office supply budget was reduced by $9,000 and they increased Parks and Recreation to adjust for a facilities equipment manager and part-time maintenance person.
The council approved the proposed budget with those changes on second reading.
Two other public hearings were scheduled to be held on the elected official’s ordinance and the salary ordinance but Jenkins said he had no proof of publication and Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Brown was not present. He said he’d check with her and, if need be, would hold the public hearings before the third reading.
The council passed the elected official’s ordinance with no comment but Jacob Dermott voted no. The ordinance passed on second reading 3-1. Todd Nunemaker was not present. Dermott stated at the last meeting he didn’t think the new clerk-treasurer should be paid the listed salary because he had no experience.
They also passed the salary ordinance on second reading with changes made at the last meeting. Jenkins pointed out another change which needed to be made to the EMS section regarding clothing allowances.
In other business:
• Passed on first reading an amendment to the 2019 salary ordinance that had police uniform allowance incorrectly stated. It should be $1,200 annually not $1,000.
• Heard Phend & Brown would start paving this Thursday, which may cause some periodic traffic disruptions in town over the next couple of weeks.
• Heard the bike path will have bricks replaced starting Oct. 14. They’ll be starting on the east end and will move west.
• Heard Indiana Geological Society is in town installing monitoring wells.
• Was reminded of the public open house for the Boys and Girls’ Club from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.