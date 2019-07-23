GOSHEN — Patrons of The Elephant Bar in downtown Goshen hoping to enjoy the bar’s outdoor seating area will soon have a place to escape the rain thanks to action by the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday afternoon.
During their meeting, board members approved a request by Bosser LLC for a developmental variance to allow a 2-foot side setback where 5 feet is required for a 10-by-24 foot open shed/lean-to structure in the outdoor seating area of the bar, located at 227 S. Main St.
Deegan explained that city planning and zoning staff support the request due to the fact that it will shelter bar patrons from inclement weather, it will be placed in an outdoor seating area that is completely enclosed by the walls of adjacent buildings and a fence at the rear of the property, and it will allow the use of the outdoor area in a manner in keeping with the high-density commercial character of the downtown area.
The board’s members agreed, and a motion to approve the requested developmental variance was passed unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Salvador Salazar and Manuela Valtierra for a developmental variance to allow a front yard setback of approximately 16 feet where 30 feet is required along Clinton Street and a front yard setback of approximately 20 feet where 25 feet is required along Winter Avenue. The approval was needed in order to construct an approximately 140-square-foot front porch at the residential property located at 1218 W. Clinton St.
• Voted to deny a request by Hector Dario Trujillo-Valdes for a developmental variance to allow a zero-foot front yard setback where 30 feet is required along West Clinton Street for installation of an approximately 19-by-21 foot open parking area in the front yard of a residential property at 202 N. Riverside Blvd.
