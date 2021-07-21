Doug Grant family donates Emma Schrock collection

NAPPANEE — The Doug Grant family has donated its collection of Emma Schrock paintings — nearly 70 paintings — to the Nappanee Public Library’s Heritage Collection in the Nappanee Center.
Grant, who is the retired CEO of Lake City Bank, began collecting the work of the Wa-Nee area artist in the mid-1960’s and his collection is believed to be the largest private collection of her works, according to a press release from Nappanee Public Library.
In addition to the donation of the paintings, the Grant family also donated funds to improve the museum that is housing the collection in a permanent gallery. Those improvements included moving and upgrading the Nappanee Cartoonist exhibit, paint, carpeting, new walls and lighting and interactive screens.
Richard (Dick) Pletcher, who is project manager, estimates the combined amount of the donation to be around $200,000. Pletcher said it was Grant’s desire to keep the collection together and on permanent display and the Nappanee Public Library was able to make that commitment.
Pletcher said that he and Grant first spoke about this project three years ago. Pletcher said he took the idea to the library board and also brought examples of Schrock’s paintings and Grandma Moses paintings and asked if they could tell which was which. Schrock has been called the “Grandma Moses of Northern Indiana”.
Emma Schrock
Emma Schrock (1924-1991) was born on a farm near Wakarusa as part of an Old Order Mennonite family. She was born with Dwarfism and spinal deformities that caused her to spend most of her life in a wheelchair.
After multiple surgeries she was able to walk with crutches. It is said that Schrock never let her physical challenges thwart her, however because of her disabilities she didn’t take part in a lot of what would be considered normal duties of Old Order Mennonite women and didn’t marry. She became a keen observer of the world and activities going on around her and those things then became subjects of her paintings.
In 1961 her sister-in-law Irene Schrock gave her Connie Gordon’s ‘You Can Paint a Picture’ book. Erma experimented and began to paint professionally at age 40. Since she never had any formal training she was a classic example of a Naïve Folk artist—like Grandma Moses, Henri Rousseau and Maude Lewis. Naïve Folk art tends to be flat — two dimensional — with objects in the foreground and background the same size and tend to have vibrant colors.
Erma is estimated to have painted over 2,000 paintings over her 25 year career. Once she began it is said that she painted at least one painting a day. She began painting landscapes but added people after she received requests for people in the paintings.
Even though her church forbade depiction of people because they considered that graven images, surprisingly Emma was allowed to paint and sell her work to make a living.
“I paint what I live, I live what I paint,” she is quoted as saying.
Her paintings include scenes of Old Order Mennonite life — barn raisings, auctions, quilting bees, threshing corn and sugar mapling and life in all four seasons.
Grant’s collection includes one of her first paintings — a landscape and one of her last — an unfinished piece titled ‘Sleeping at Grandma’s’. It also includes a triptych of the view outside her bedroom window, according to Martha Owen, heritage collection manager, who was told that and other biographical information by Emma’s niece, Aleeta Schrock. Aleeta is in possession of her aunt’s diaries.
Pletcher had a connection with the artist as well as her first attempt to sell her paintings was at the very first Pletcher Village Art Festival (which became Amish Acres Arts & Craft Festival) in 1965 in downtown Nappanee. According to Pletcher she became friends with the artists displaying on both sides of her booth and one—Garth Bute—taught her how to paint on old barn siding and a couple of Emma’s examples are included in Grant’s collection.
Her first solo exhibit was in 1979 at the Midwest Museum of Art in Elkhart.
An additional donor
Also helping to enhance this collection is a grant from the Fetzer Global Trust through their Freedom of Spirit Fund. Robert F. Lehman, retired CEO of the Fetzer Institute and president of the Freedom of Spirit Fund is also the nephew of former library director Evelyn Lehman Culp for whom the library’s heritage collection is named. Lehman gave the news to Pletcher that the Doug Grant gallery’s Emma Schrock collection was one of the recipients of a $25,000 grant.
The fund was established for the purpose of making grants and awards that “honor and encourage the inner spiritual freedom that is the source of human creativity, courage and love in the world.” Other recipients of grants and awards were the Florida Oceanic Society, Stuart Florida and lifetime achievement awards to Bill Moyer and Sue Monk Kidd.
In addition, Mr. Lehman and his wife Molly have made personal gifts to the interpretation of the Nappanee Cartoonist exhibit, which was doubly matched by the Fetzer Institute. Pletcher said the Lehman’s gift and Fetzer grant’s purpose is to allow the library’s museum “to explore Schrock’s legacy as a person, artist, Old Order Mennonite, plus courageous and inspirational woman.”
He said the grant will be used to fund various interpretative programs, many aimed at inspiring “young people to follow their dreams and overcome obstacles they may have thought too difficult.”
