Following an outfit display at the annual Goshen Chamber of Commerce meeting Dec. 5, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and Chamber President Nick Kieffer raised close to $10,000, which will be distributed to two local nonprofit organizations.
The mayor and chamber president raised nearly $5,000, and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County will be giving an additional $5,000. The donations will be split evenly between Ryan’s Place and Ben’s House, two local non-profit organizations which work with grieving children and women in need of shelter.
“Thank you to the Community Foundation for matching the donations for the good of this community and thank you to those who donated for supporting our local organizations,” Stutsman said. “I’d also like to thank Nick Kieffer for always being willing to support our community and finding ways fun while doing it.”
Nearly two weeks before the annual meeting, Stutsman challenged Kieffer to a Best Holiday Outfit Contest. The goal of the contest was to raise contributions for local non-profit organizations or community initiatives.
Donations were to be sent by the day before the annual meeting so the grand total would be counted. If a minimum of $5,000 was raised, both Stutsman and Kieffer would don their best Christmas outfits at the annual meeting. The day of the meeting, the winner of the Best Holiday Outfit Contest would be named, and the winner would later name the local group (or groups) to receive the donation.
Although the initial goal of $5,000 was not raised in time for the meeting, Stutsman and Kieffer still turned the stage into an impromptu runway to show off their holiday ensembles.
The Community Foundation offered to give an additional $5,000 at the event, and the fundraiser continued until the week of Dec. 16. A final donation brought the total raised close to $5,000.
“I am always amazed by the generosity in this community,” Stutsman said. “I want to invite anyone who is thinking giving this time of year, to please don’t forget about our local organizations that serve our community year-round.”
Ryan’s Place works to provide support in a safe environment where grieving children, teens and their families can share their experiences as they move through the healing process. Ryan’s Place is dedicated to all children who grieve.
Also known as The Little House that Ben Built, Ben’s House is a LaCasa-owned-and-operated home which serves women and children who are working to get back on their feet after suffering abuse. The house is named in memory of Ben Roth, the son of Scott and Lori Roth, whose life was cut short.
