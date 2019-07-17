Dog walk set for River Preserve park

BENTON — The Elkhart County Parks invites the public to join a naturalist at River Preserve County Park at 6 p.m. July 25 to celebrate the dog days of summer with a Tails to Trails group hike.
Attendees can treat their dog to a naturalist-led group walk exploring River Preserve County Park and sniffing out new friends. The hike route will have signs placed along the path, so participants can choose to walk at their own pace with their dogs, or join the group for a guided tour of the preserve. Water and doggy bags will be available for pets.
Participants bringing dogs should make sure they are current on all vaccinations and must keep their pets on a leash (6 feet and less) while on the preserve.
The group will meet at the Benton Dam site in River Preserve County Park, located just south of Goshen at 68550 C.R. 31.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to River Preserve County Park is available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
