DUNLAP — Sunshine, wildlife, trails, new friends and unlimited smells — dogs are in for a real treat at Thursday's Tails to Trails.
This naturalist-led hike at Ox Bow County Park will begin at 6 p.m. at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter. Attendees can treat their dog to a group walk, exploring Ox Bow County Park. The hike route will have signs placed along the path, so participants can choose to walk at their own pace with their dogs, or join the group for a guided tour in the park. Water and doggy bags will be available for pets.
Dog-walkers should make sure their pets are current on all vaccinations and kept on a leash 6-feet or shorter while at the park, park officials said.
The group will meet at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, located at 23033 C.R. 45. The event is free with no registration required. Park admission will be waived for all Tails to Trails participants.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park is available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on the Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
