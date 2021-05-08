GOSHEN – Goshen Police officers responded to Goshen Hospital at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening in response to a reported dog bite.
A victim, Nehemias Gallegos, 19, Goshen, reported being bitten by a friend’s dog in the 2000 block of Nathan Lane in Goshen. He sustained a puncture wound on his right ring finger that was medically treated.
A report was taken.
ARREST REPORTS
• Heather Horton, 36, 61108 Old C.R. 17, Lot #522, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended driver’s license and an outstanding warrant out of Kosciusko County following a traffic stop in the area of Fifth and Garden streets at 10:10 p.m. Friday.
A passenger in Horton’s vehicle, Matthew Bays, 29, 61108 Old C.R. 17, Lot #88, Goshen, was also arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe and an outstanding warrant out of Goshen. Horton and Bays were both booked into the county jail.
• Chet Olson, 32, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest while in the 2300 block of Lincolnway East at 1:29 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Kendall Kerlin, 35, 3276 W. Neher Road, Silver Lake, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Main and Mill streets at 11:34 p.m. Friday. She was released pending a court date.
• Brayant Alvarenga Serrano, 18, 1212 Burr Oak Place, Apt. C, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 33 and East Mishawaka Road at 1:42 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
Ryan Hershberger, 29, of 622 River Avenue in Goshen, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, he gave false information, and he was
- found to have a suspended driver’s license, following a traffic stop made at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at 1st St. and Oakridge Ave. He was arrested and later taken to the Elkhart County Jail and incarcerated.
CRASH REPORTS
• A Ligonier woman was injured in a three-vehicle collision at 12:09 a.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Martin Gamez, 57, 1704 Roc Lane, Goshen, was driving his vehicle east on Skyview Road approaching the intersection of Lincolnway East. Gamez reportedly failed to yield the right of way to a second vehicle, driven by Mary Marcum, 84, 206 Bowery St., Ligonier, traveling south on Lincolnway East approaching the Skyview Road intersection and, upon entering the intersection, collided with the front of Marcum’s vehicle. The impact caused Marcum’s vehicle to exit the roadway and strike a fence post and a parked car at 65608 Lincolnway East. Marcum was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of chest pain resulting from the crash. Gamez was uninjured.
• Marycarmen Garcia Leon, Goshen, told Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 948 Lantern Lane, Goshen, at 12:18 p.m. Friday. The driver then left the scene without providing any information.
• Goshen police were dispatched to the intersection of Lincolnway East and East Reynolds Avenue at 10:46 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a hit and run accident. The caller stated that they had observed a white van strike a road barricade before proceeding south on Lincolnway East without stopping to report the incident.
THEFT REPORTS
• Angel Avitia, 1029 Lantern Lane, Goshen, told Goshen police several items were stolen from his residence at 2:09 p.m. Friday.
• Darren McCray, 18, Michigan City, told Goshen police his backpack containing multiple work items and a firearm was stolen from 624 Lincolnway East at 4:49 p.m. Friday.
SHOPLIFTING
- Mrunali Patel, 31, and Minaxiben Patel, 53, both of 1224 Mintcrest Dr. in Goshen, were arrested following a reported shoplifting after officers responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Rd in reference to a theft call reported at 5:34 p.m. on Saturday. Both Mrunali and Minaxiben were released with a pending court date. A report was taken.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
- Arturo Rodriguez, 22, of Goshen, was charged with operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Police were conducting a traffic stop at 2:59 a.m. on Sunday for a moving violation near the intersection of West Pike Street and North Indiana Avenue. Arturo provided a preliminary breath test result of .113 BrAC and submitted to a certified chemical test with results pending, and Arturo was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Lou Conner, 122 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, told Goshen police someone damaged her property at 2:47 a.m. Saturday.
