Webs are appearing in trees around the area.
This ritual of the fall is caused by the fall webworm. Over 100 hardwood tree species, including alder, ash, cherry, cottonwood, elm, maple, various fruit trees, walnut, and willow can be fed upon.
Fall webworm has one generation per year in our area. Adults appear from late June to early July, fly at night, and lay eggs on the underside of leaves. After hatching, the young larvae begin feeding, at first on the surface of leaves.
As the larvae grow, they begin to feed on entire leaves, spinning silk wherever they go. Eventually, they enshroud leaves and then whole branches in a loosely spun tent of silk, within which larval development and feeding occurs, so that leaf fragments, cast skins, and droppings become incorporated.
The larvae, when disturbed, often twitch and wave their bodies synchronously to scare away predators. Feeding continues until mid-September, when full-grown larvae wander from their host plant in search of protected pupation sites.
On full sized trees, the webbing rarely envelopes more than a branch or two. Because the defoliation is occurring in the fall of the year, the trees are rarely harmed. Spring webbing and defoliation, such as that done by tent caterpillars, is much more damaging to tree health, especially when the trees are small.
There is another ritual associated with the tents of silk, that of torching the webs. It is almost irresistible to some people. While the webs are unsightly, the defoliation has very little effect on the health of the tree. In fact, burning the branches is much more devastating to the tree than the insect feeding.
Sadly, some people even get injured while creating the torches. Using gasoline as a fuel for the torch is dangerous. Gasoline has a flashpoint of -50 degrees F. It does not just burn, it explodes as the fumes mix with the air around it. If you must create a torch, or use an accelerant on a burn pile, diesel fuel is a much better choice.
Because the webs and defoliation rarely cause permanent damage to trees, control of fall webworm is rarely needed. Only in cases where the tree is newly planted, or defoliation may exceed 20% is treatment really needed.
Several insecticides are registered for fall webworm control and, to be most effective, must be applied before tents and the larvae they contain become large. The sprays will also most likely kill other insects attempting to prey upon the webworms, another reason spraying is not usually recommended.
