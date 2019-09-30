SYRACUSE — Bill Dixon of Syracuse has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for state representative from the 22nd District.
The seat is currently held by Sen. Curt Nisly, whose district includes Jackson, Locke and Union townships in Elkhart County, as well as the city of Nappanee and New Paris.
According to Dixon, he declared his candidacy because, “The district deserves better than it has received.”
“This race is very unusual,” he said. “My opponent is not a bad man. As a person, he has the highest morals and character. He believes passionately in two issues: stopping abortion and promoting gun rights. He has overplayed his hand on these two issues so badly that no other member of the House, Republican or Democrat, will work with him on any issue. His oppressive demands on these two issues have offended all other legislators. The House is a collaborative body. If no one will collaborate with you, it must be an extremely lonely place. Unfortunately, when my opponent decided to throw away his influence, he also threw away any voice the district might have too.”
Nisly representatives could not be reached for comment Monday evening.
Among the issues Dixon said he would like to focus on are fixing the dam at Crosson Mill Park, which controls the water level of Lake Wawasee and Syracuse Lake.
Also, Dixon noted, he would like to focus on the U.S. 30 expansion project.
“These two issues had effect on summer visitors and businessmen from outside the district, and so the outsiders drew in their own members of the House when they saw what was happening, or more accurately, not happening,” he said. “Issues that don’t enjoy effect on outsiders will draw no interest in Indianapolis until my opponent is deposed, either through the ballot box or redistricting.”
Dixon currently is teaching algebra I and II at Wawasee High School while the teacher is on maternity leave. When the teacher’s leave ends Nov 7, Dixon said he can then focus the majority of his time on his campaign. He will appear on the May 2020 primary ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.