NAPPANEE — Photographic artist Kyle Wilson has turned abandoned and forgotten items and buildings into stunning artwork. The photos on metal pieces he creates drew visitors to the Amish Acres Arts and Crafts Festival to his booth.
His business is aptly named “Left Behind” and his subjects range from old, covered bridges to old farmhouses and items left behind at abandoned factories and other places.
Wilson said seeing those left-behind places and things “makes me wonder what happened. Did they lose the house? Was there a tragedy?”
Some of the workplaces with items left behind that he photographed include a texture mill in Raleigh that had Wilson wondering if the workers expected to come back and they were told not to bother. A silk mill closed in 1957 because the workers went on strike. The employer reportedly closed the factory rather than negotiate with the workers and Wilson said it seemed obvious to him by the things left behind that the workers intended to return. He saw shoes and lunch pails and radios.
“I felt like if I turned on that radio I’d hear music from the 1940s. It was eerie,” he said.
Other interesting photos show shelves of books in disarray and spilling onto the floor, some with bindings in disrepair. He said those photos were taken in the historic Cossitt Library that was built in the late 1800s. Wilson said the original building was built with a gorgeous red stone in Romanesque style that looked like a castle. In the 1950s it was incorrectly (according to Wilson) deemed unstable and the front half of the building was demolished.
“Residents either hated it or thought it was closed because they stopped going and they closed it,” he said.
Most of the books were shipped to other libraries, but the back historic section was “left to the ravages of time,” Wilson said, adding that while there he spied a newspaper dated 1897.
The process he uses is called high dynamic range, a technique that is able to reproduce a greater range of luminosity than standard digital imaging or photographic techniques.
“It’s more realistic to the eye and detailed,” he said.
There’s software that he uses, and he said when working with the software and the shot, “That’s when the art happens.” Wilson stops editing the photo when he sees an image that is closest to what he saw with his own eyes. He then transfers the photo to metal, which adds even more luminescence.
This is Wilson’s second year displaying his art at the festival. He said he didn’t think he was an artist until about five or six years ago. Before that he was an information technology guy. He said he discovered HDR at the same time he moved to a rural part of his state of Tennessee with a lot of old, abandoned structures. It all just came together.
Over the years, Wilson has found decorated Christmas trees, Little League trophies and retirement plaques, but one common thread of things left behind are shoes — either singly or in pairs — and suitcases.
Wilson said he hopes his artwork leaves those who purchase it or view it with questions, too.
