Kelly Stopcynski and others at Quality Dining Inc. wanted some wines they could enjoy at their Italian restaurants, but not just the bottles they get from wine growing regions in other parts of the world.
The partnership with Tabor Hill Winery in southwestern Michigan resulted from months of conversation and process has everyone smiling and raising glasses to each other.
Quality Dining, the Mishawaka-based company that operates a number of Burger King and Chili’s restaurants, wanted to extend how they sell wine at Papa Vino’s, its Italian concept with locations in Mishawaka and St. Joseph. It also operates a Spageddies in Lafayette, Indiana.
In early 2018, Stopcysnki, the director of marketing, told their sales representative Gina Svec they wanted to launch a private label wine with Tabor Hill or Round Barn, now both owned by the Moersch family. QDI sold both at its three locations.
In the past, QDI had a private label wine, but not with someone local. Customers weren’t impressed, said Steve Hunter, QDI’s vice president of operations for the casual dining restaurants.
QDI reached out to several local wineries before partnering with Moersch Hospitality Group to put the concept into bottles. “It’s that concept of partnering with another local, privately held company that got us really excited,” Stopcynski said.
Stopcynski and Svec met regularly, often in the late afternoon over a bit of wine. Hunter and others started traveling to Buchanan for tastings. Tracy Martin, QDI’s graphic designer, developed labels that are printed in western Michigan.
The launch at the Mishawaka Papa Vino’s in September uveiled the PV Red Blend, produced and bottled at Round Barn, and the PV Pinot Gris, produced and bottled at Tabor Hill. The restaurants in St. Joseph and Lafayette soon had the wines.
The reasonably priced, local wines started selling well. The normal price is $22 a bottle, $8.50 a “quartino” or 9-ounce pour, or $6 a glass. On Wednesdays, these wines and others are all half price.
Chris Stubbs, Moersch chief financial officer and director of wholesale, says is the most aggressive wine price deal within 500 miles. It results in a lot of wine getting sold and bottles are also available for carry-out at the Mishawaka Papa Vino’s.
Customers started asking for a sweeter wine. This is after all the Midwest where light beer and sweet wines tend to sell well. Rather than going with a red table wine, the partners worked on a Moscato with 4 percent residual sugar so that it’s a sweet white wine that works in a variety of ways.
All three of the wines are solid and well-composed, but don’t strive to be big, bold flavor bombs. The PV Red Blend is made of Lemberger, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah. The testing team really liked the wine made from Lemberger, which is also called Blaufränkisch, but knew they couldn’t market it. Creating a blend gave them the way forward as well as a distinctive wine only available at the restaurants. It’s become the best-selling wine for Quality Dining, though the Moscato is a close second. The Pinot Gris is crisp, but not acidic, for those who prefer a drier white wine.
The grapes are grown in the Lake Michigan Shore American Viticultural Region, meaning the fruit is all produced in southwest Michigan and the wine is made there. Tabor Hill turns 50 next year and makes produces wine from 22 varietals. That results in a story that servers at Papa Vino’s and Spageddies can sell. “Story is equally as important as what you put in the bottle,” said Stubbs, who said the PV wines have resulted in new customers visiting the Michigan wineries.
Stopcynski said they wanted to be able to say their wine came from their Michigan backyard. Customers are enjoying what has resulted from the partnership so far and there’s talk of rosé and QDI carrying the new canned sparkling drinks Round Barn is producing.
It’s an easy conversation. There’s mutual respect and appreciation for how the partnership has resulted in not just a business relationship, but friendships.
“You make friends,” said Hunter. “That’s the hospitality business. You take wines and food and you make friends.”
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
