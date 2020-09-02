GOSHEN — The number of traditional undergraduate students attending Goshen College rose slightly in 2020, schools officials announced Tuesday.
Overall fall enrollments totals 899 students, with a seven-year high of 788 traditional undergraduate students, 49 students in adult programs and 72 students in graduate programs, according to registrar Jan Kauffman.
Goshen College welcomed 200 new full- and part-time first-year students — a 24% increase over last year — with an additional 61 transfer students, totaling 261 new students who arrived on campus or joined remotely in August. Twenty-nine students, mostly international, are attending this fall in a remote learning option offered by the college in response to COVID-19, college officials stated.
“We are excited and grateful for the privilege to welcome each and every student who made the decision to join the Goshen College community this year, despite this pandemic and all the challenges it is causing,” Rebecca Stoltzfus, college president, said. “We are all working and learning daily to make sure this year is safe, purposeful and a positive experience for all.”
The diversity of the student body also continues to increase, according to a news release from college officials, as 45% of traditional undergraduate students are students of color or international, up from 42% last year. With 32% of this year’s first-year class identifying as Hispanic or Latino, the overall traditional undergraduate student body is now 27% Hispanic or Latino, up from 25% last year and 8% a decade ago. Finally, the news release stated, 38% of traditional undergraduate students are first-generation students.
Retention — a key measure of student satisfaction — remains steady at 76% of last year’s new students returning. Thirty-three states and 26 countries are represented, the report stated.
The top 10 declared majors, as reported by college officials, are nursing, business, molecular biology/biochemistry, psychology, biology, environmental and marine science, sign language interpreting, secondary education, music and accounting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.