GOSHEN — Redevelopment Commission members Tuesday learned the need to remove a significant amount of unsuitable soils connected to the ongoing reconstruction of Kercher Road could end up costing the city an additional $338,000 in unexpected expenses related to the project.
During their meeting Tuesday, commission members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for a change order increasing the overall cost of the Kercher Road Phase 2 reconstruction project by $338,475.
According to Sailor, the change order involved the need to remove up to 11,282 cubic yards of additional unsuitable soil located beneath the road bed that was not included in the original project contract.
“Much of the unsuitable soil was discovered last year and was removed and replaced,” Sailor told the commission. “There are estimated quantities included in the change order to address the remainder of the roadbed and sidewalk being constructed this year. The unsuitable soil was identified in the geotechnical report, but not included in the contract quantities by the city’s design consultant (DLZ Consulting).”
Sailor noted the project is currently being partially funded under an LPA (Local Public Agency) agreement, with funding made available through the Michiana Area Council of Governments.
However, because the oversight may be considered an error on the part of the design engineer, it may not be eligible for funding assistance, and the Redevelopment Commission should consider approval of the change assuming there will be no outside assistance, Sailor explained.
“Although MACOG may not be able to provide financial assistance due to the reason for the change order, Goshen Engineering will make a funding participation request,” Sailor told the commission. “In earlier conversations with MACOG representatives, if a funding request is to be made, it must be completed during this fiscal cycle, or before May 2020, because the next fiscal cycle has no funds available that are not already programmed.”
Asked why the RDC is being asked to foot the bill for the error, rather than the project designer, DLZ Consulting, Sailor said that has to do with how the original project contract is worded.
“We have an agreement with INDOT that any additional cost over and above the bid amount is the responsibility of the city,” Sailor said. “With our arrangement with MACOG, there are times where funding may be available through MACOG if there’s additional funding available, but that is a request that is made, and they will assess their funding. As mentioned before, it gets a little bit more difficult to request funding if there is an error or omission associated with a change.”
Asked whether there is a chance DLZ might be held liable for the additional project cost should MACOG fail to supply additional funding support, Sailor said that is something being explored on his end.
“I think the approach would be that we would put (DLZ) on notice that this has been identified as part of the construction contract as an error or omission, and find out where they sit in this evaluation,” Sailor said, noting that exactly who is responsible for the error is still under investigation.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman offered a similar sentiment.
“This is something we’re looking into to try and figure out where the mistake happened,” Stutsman said. “With Dustin’s request today, if we can have this pass through the commission, we’ll be able to at least try to apply through MACOG for funding if this ends up being our error. And if it doesn’t, we can continue to work through the consultants to figure out where the issue lies, and then start working with them to fix that.”
A majority of the commission’s members agreed, and a motion to approve the change order was passed in a vote of 4 to 1 in favor. Board member Vince Turner was the sole “no” vote.
The approved change order brings the total cost of the project to $4.15 million.
MORE CHANGE ORDERS
Also Tuesday, two additional change orders connected to the Kercher Road Phase 2 project were approved by the commission.
First to be approved was a change order in the amount of $34,944 needed in order to address a water main and storm sewer conflict that was identified in July 2019.
“Because of separation issues, the water main along the 25 feet of pipe casing was required to resolve the conflict,” Sailor told the commission. “In addition to the change order amount, the contractor is seeking 12 days for contract delay while they waited for an answer from the city’s consultant and seven days to complete the work, for a total time extension of 19 days.”
The request was approved unanimously.
Next to be approved was a change order in the amount of $5,105 needed in order to address a conflict between the new storm sewer being constructed along the roadway and a sanitary sewer lateral extending from Lippert Plant 3.
“To address the conflict between the two gravity sewer lines, a conflict structure was installed,” Sailor said of the work. “In addition to the change order amount, the contractor is seeking one day for contract delay and additional work to install the conflict structure.”
The request was approved unanimously.
