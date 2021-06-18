I met with one of my small groups from church last week and the organizer asked us to bring a photo and memory of our fathers.
We did, but then forgot to share as we were happily catching up with one of our members who moved away but was in town and another who hasn’t been able to join our monthly meetings as regularly.
So, with Father’s Day this weekend, I thought I’d share some memories with you, “dear reader”.
My dad was taken from this world too soon. I was only eight when he died from cancer at age 45. So my memories are few, but all the more precious.
Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show asked for a Twitter hash tag he called Dadvice—asking people to share advice their dads had given them. As I watched him share a few of his favorites I realized I couldn’t recall any advice my father had given me. I’m sure there were probably one or two things but I don’t know how much actual advice we get from our parents before age eight.
Instead, what my dad showed me was deep love — he instilled in me a sense of self-worth and also to be playful. Both my parents had been married before with children from their first marriages at a time when that was not very common and that made our family different from most of my peers. I was the only product of their too brief union and after my mom married for a third time it was comical explaining the three different last names in our family. (Just one of the reasons I’m glad my son adopted his teenage stepchildren two years ago, knowing life will be easier for them.)
My dad was a quiet man — a Glenn Ford look alike so was also very handsome. (Look up the old actor young people). When we were at family functions with my mom’s boisterous Irish clan who loved to talk over each other, my dad was often sitting in the midst of it with me on his lap playing cats in the cradle or other such games. Those memories gave me a sense of self-worth — he was taking time one-on-one with me over the more important grownups.
My dad was raised in Texas so he liked to get out of the city or at least what looked like the city and weekends were often spent taking me to Van Cortlandt Park on the South Bronx/Yonkers line to ride the ponies and picnic or by taking the whole family upstate to picnic and cookout at Bear Mountain State Park.
Still today, when I get a whiff of lighter fluid soaked charcoal briquettes and pine trees, it brings me right back to those upstate cookout picnics. This city bred girl was thrilled at seeing all the “moo cows” on the drive there and back.
One memory that’s been the dearest to me over the years was a day when I must’ve been in first or second grade (I believe I was in third grade when he died) and stayed home from school. My dad worked second shift so I didn’t see him much during the week and this day I must’ve wanted to stay home to be with him.
Maybe I really had a stomachache when I woke up, I don’t remember. What I remember most about that day is my dad picking me up at the neighbors and saying, “Sick huh?” with a wink to the neighbor and then after I got in the car him saying, “You’re not really sick” and chuckling about it.
He took me along as he ran errands and purposefully drove past my school telling me I’d better duck so my teacher Sister Agatha wouldn’t see me.
I ducked down in the car and covered my head, imagining being pulled out of the car and into the classroom while my dad laughed out loud, teasing me.
I think that memory is so dear for a couple of reasons—my dad thought I was faking being sick and instead of being punitive or disappointed, I got the feeling he was almost pleased I wanted to spend time with him but by driving past my school he both wanted to scare me out of making it a habit and enjoyed teasing me—showing me playfulness.
The other reason it’s so dear to me is because of our short time together. What if he had been disciplinary that day? Or even made me go to school late after determining I wasn’t sick enough to be home?
That’d be one less memory I’d have of him. I don’t remember what else we did together that day; I just know my dad made me feel loved.
I felt he was more involved with me than a lot of dads were in the Leave it to Beaver ‘Wait-till-your-dad-gets-home’ days and I’m so thankful for that. Fathers today, thankfully, are more involved in the day-to-day care of their children. I hope they know it’s the little things they do and say — the time they spend one-on-one with their children that will matter most.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads — and to mine in heaven.
