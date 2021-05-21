Soon we’ll be celebrating Memorial Day and I fear some of us have forgotten the holiday isn’t about the first long holiday weekend of summer, but a day set aside to remember those who died serving our country in the military.
There’s been a lot of talk about patriots lately and what makes a patriot. In my opinion the true patriots are those who died serving our country and our democracy to preserve our freedoms. I fear our democracy seems to be in danger these days as I see some trying to overturn elections, voting rights restricted and a slew of elected officials who seem to have forgotten the oath they’ve taken.
Because I preach people should do their homework and not believe everything they find on social media, I practice what I preach and I looked up the oath. This is what it states.
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies — foreign and domestic. That I will bear truth and allegiance to the same, that I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
They do not swear allegiance to defend a particular political party or to a president (especially a former president) but to the Constitution itself and they do not serve a party or a president but the people — all of the people. I think it’s important for us to know and understand this.
Those same words are in the oath of enlistment that every member of the military must swear to when they join. They also swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and bear truth and allegiance to the same. The military oath adds that they will obey orders of the president and officers according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
I also looked up the history of Memorial Day and according to an article on History.com (8 Things You May Not Know about Memorial Day by Barbara Maranzani) here’s what I learned, some I already knew and some I didn’t.
Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day and it originated following the Civil War. It didn’t become an official federal holiday until 1971.
This most solemn holiday may have its roots going back to Ancient Rome and Greece where they had annual days of remembrance for their loved ones, including soldiers.
In May 1868 General John A. Logan, the commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic issued a decree that May 30 should become a nationwide day of commemoration for the more than 620,000 soldiers killed in the Civil War that ended in 1865. Logan dubbed the day Decoration Day and said Americans should place flowers on the fallen soldiers’ graves. As to why that date was chosen some say because it didn’t fall on the date of a Civil War battle while others claim it was to ensure flowers would be in bloom. But even while the war was ongoing, Southern women gathered informally to decorate the graves of the Confederate soldiers but never on a particular day.
It wasn’t until after America entered World War I the holiday was expanded to include those killed in all wars, not just the Civil War. The holiday was known by both names until it became a federal holiday in 1971. The Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968 moved Memorial Day from the traditional May 30 (regardless of what day of the week it fell on) to the last Monday in May.
Veteran’s groups continue to lobby to have it return to May 30 concerned that more Americans associate the holiday with the first long weekend of summer and not its intended purpose to honor the nation’s war dead.
Several cities have quibbled about being the first to celebrate the holiday but only one received the official seal of approval from the U.S. government. In 1966, 100 years after the town of Waterloo, New York first shuttered its businesses and took to the streets for the first of many continuous community celebrations; President Lyndon Johnson signed legislations declaring the tiny upstate village the official birthplace of Memorial Day.
The wearing of a red poppy on Memorial Day began with a World War I poem “In Flanders Field” by Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae. Other traditions include the American flag should be hung at half staff until noon on Memorial Day and then raised to the top. In 2000 Congress passed legislation encouraging all Americans to pause for a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time.
So especially this year I want to take more time than I have in the past to remember and honor the true patriots of our nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.