INDIANAPOLIS — State officials revealed during a public health commission announcement Wednesday that they intended to revamp testing efforts in the coming weeks as demand for COVID-19 testing surges along with the Delta variant of the virus.
Earlier this year, cases fell to their lowest and testing sites began closing or limiting their hours. Yet the emergence of the Delta variant, which is more transmissible than the original virus strain, has caused demand to “skyrocket,” Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said.
“On July 25, we had at the end of that week 1,500 kids ages zero to 19 that were positive for cases,” Box said. “Two weeks later, on Aug. 8, that number was 4,200. It’s a huge difference and a big part of that is kids.”
Children under the age of 12 are not eligible for any vaccines yet, and many have returned to school in-person, some without masks. The need for children to be tested after a positive contact or at the end of a quarantine period has contributed to the need for testing.
Box said state officials would make a decision about testing in schools in early September and aim to implement a new plan by October. Now, the state has called Indiana National Guard members back into duty to assist with testing, along with other health care workers who moved to other jobs.
For health care workers, the number of people refusing to get vaccinated can be “overwhelming,” as unvaccinated Hoosiers contract COVID and end up in intensive care units.
“Some of the frustration (is) from folks who are dealing with people who are non-believers, unvaccinated, could have avoided this, and now they’re believers because of the situation they find themselves in,” Holcomb said.
Because of the spread of the Delta variant, more youth are hospitalized than ever before but the virus still disproportionately affects elderly and immunocompromised Hoosiers, Box said.
“Less than 3% of our hospital admissions are breakthrough cases. 97-98% of those cases in our hospitals and in our ICUs are people that have not been vaccinated,” Box said. “Vaccines are how we get control over this virus.”
Holcomb also urged Hoosiers to get vaccinated. Just more than 51% of the 5.7 million eligible Hoosiers have been vaccinated.
“We know the vaccine works and that is our answer to not just getting through this, but out of this,” Holcomb said. “We need you to do that right thing and that’s get vaccinated. That will keep our kids in school; that will keep our businesses open.”
