CENTREVILLE [mdash] Lydia Mae Bontrager, 94, Centreville, Michigan, died Sunday morning, July 14, at her home. She was born April 22, 1925, in Centreville, daughter of the late Alvin J. and Lydia (Hochstetler) Yoder. On March 1, 1942, she married William Bontrager. He preceded her in death O…