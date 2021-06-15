NAPPANEE — At Monday’s Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, the board approved final payments on the Combined Sewer Overflow project or the Long Term Control Plan that had been in the works for many years.
The board approved final pay application on Division D for $89,688.04, which reflects a credit of $53,561.96 already paid on pay application #9. The board also approved a change order for the same, which was a deduct of $18,311.96.
Both are pending USDA approval and signing off by the contractor per the mediated settlement to close out the project.
Street Improvement Projects Awarded
The board approved awarding 2021 Street Improvement Projects. The repaving project was awarded to Phend & Brown, Milford on the recommendation of Commonwealth Engineers. Phend & Brown bid $315, 428.50, which Street Superintendent Brent Warren said was $30,000 less than the engineer’s estimate.
Warren said this is a Community Crossing project so the city has to pay 25% or $78,857.13. The amount submitted with the grant application was $344,000.00 so any overage would need to be paid back.
The board also approved awarding crack sealing to American Pavement, Plain City, Ohio with a bid of $22,232.08, which is also a Community Crossing project and also came in below the engineer’s estimate.
Thirdly, the micro surfacing project had only one bidder — Pavement Solutions, Middletown, for $38,354.51.
South Park Improvements
The board approved authorizing the bidding of the South Park project. Mayor Phil Jenkins said the city received a 50/50 grant from the Department of Natural Resources up to $500,000 so the city would pay $250,000. The park board approved the design and plans but the mayor and city attorney thought the board of works should handle the bidding, working with the park board.
The mayor mentioned there was a delay because a cemetery was found. When asked about that after the meeting he said there was no record of a cemetery so it likely pre-dated the existence of the town. He said they received clearance from the DNR to proceed after a ground probe didn’t find anything but he said the city is taking necessary steps in the event any remains should be found.
Following the meeting, Mike Reese from The Troyer Group said that the cemetery was found on a state map.
Resident Requests
The board approved several requests from residents, including a request from Mindy Graverson, 577 N. Madison St., who was present at the meeting virtually. Graverson requested to have a dumpster on the street west of her driveway for 10 days June 15-25, which the board approved.
The board also approved several residential sewer bill adjustments due to water leaks. They denied a request from Arby Restaurant Group asking for a waiver of the late fees in an amount slightly over $20. Water & Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said the request had been made once before and denied by the board. Gerber asked that it be denied again while making it clear that any future requests would also be denied.
“Everyone else pays their late fees,” Gerber pointed out.
Board Member Wayne Scheumann made the motion denying the request adding they were “disappointed” and there would be no further consideration of waiving late fees.
Water Infrastructure Project
The board approved a couple of pay applications of the Water Infrastructure Project. For Division A — the water tower at the airport they approved pay application #3 for $358,411.25 to Caldwell Tanks.
“The project has been going well—they are in the fabrication state,” Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth Engineers told the board.
For Division C, the water main project they approved pay application #4 for $191,330.19 to Indiana Earth for work done February-March and pay application #5 for $183,567.45 for work done through the end of April.
LaReau said that amount is less $2,000 withheld because the record drawings they need to submit were insufficient. All pay applications are pending State Revolving Fund approval.
Board Member Scheumann asked when there will be sidewalk on North Main Street and after checking the schedule, LaReau said that should be by the end of the month.
In other business:
• Approved the sale of a 2008 ambulance to Crossroads Ambulance for $12,500.
• Awarded quotes for Miriam Street water tower electrical work to Anglin Electric at a cost of $2,500 and installation of photocell FAA warning lights to Anglin Electric at a cost of $300.
• Approved an agreement with New Havens for mental health services for employees and their families from June-December 31.
• Approved waiving garage sale permit fees July 8-10 for Embrace the Pace Days.
• Approved closing the alley north of the fire station for the Fireman’s Fish Fry July 10.
• Approved July 4 parade route. The parade will start at 4 p.m. at City Hall, go west on Lincoln, East on Summit into Stauffer Park. There will be one-way traffic on Stauffer Park Drive.
• Approved the solicitation of quotes to repair bad sewer lines on E. Centennial St. with sealed quotes due back by July 12.
• Approved hiring Jed Beer as police reserve. Beer left the department to go to Kosciusko County Sheriff Department but wants to return to Nappanee.
• Approved hiring Ethan Ramer as summer help for the utilities at $11 hour with a start date of June 15.
