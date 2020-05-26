SYRACUSE — The sun shone brightly on those gathered along the shores of Lake Wawasee — by boat and by land — for the beginning of the boat-in worship summer series Sunday.
While the service was going on, a little boy fished off the side of the boat he was in alongside the dock and several dogs lay by their owner’s feet on shore.
Long-time boat-in worshiper Pam Nickels, who was settled in her chair on the grounds of Oakwood Inn and Resort, said one of the best things was being able to be out in the beautiful weather, "especially today since it’s the first time we can worship together.”
Nickels couldn’t recall how long she’s been attending other than “a long, long time” and said she enjoys the different music and different pastor’s viewpoints.
The Clauser-Gilbert family from Berne, Indiana, also brought along lawn chairs and gathered on the grounds. They have a nearby cottage and said they’re at the service every Sunday.
Mitch Clauser said he liked “dressing however you want” and said he’s been coming every week in the summer since he was a baby.
He and his wife Marla’s son Brayden said he liked that it was just a short walk. His cousin Blake Gilbert said there was “good music — especially Janet Norris. She’s the best!”
Janet Norris was the singer on Sunday and apparently generally sings the first Sunday of the summer.
“It’s just a tradition for us,” Marla added.
Fred Clauser and his wife Beth, Mitch’s parents, were there as well and Fred said he liked the atmosphere.
“I love the variety of music and speakers and we’ve been doing it since it started,” he said. “We’ve been coming to Oakwood for 60 plus years, it’s like our second home.”
GOD'S 2020 VISION
The theme for this summer is God’s 2020 Vision, and the Rev. Harlan Steffen greeted everyone by saying, “We’re ready to start our engines — not sure about Indianapolis — but here on Lake Wawasee, we’re ready!” The ministers, singer and some guests were aboard the S.S. Lillypad.
He encouraged the worshipers to greet each other — those on the shore by applause for the boaters and the boaters honking their horns for those on shore. He introduced Norris as the singer saying, “We don’t mind old traditions.”
The chairman of the Syracuse-Wawasee Ministerial Association and pastor at The Sanctuary, the Rev. Craig Fritchley, shared the Scripture for the day, Proverbs 29:18, "Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he." Fritchley also offered prayers for the needs of the community, families who lost loved ones serving our country, all who were serving the country and asked for healing for those who were sick and suffering from illness, financial problems or family problems.
The Rev. Pat Park, Wawasee Heights Baptist Church, welcomed everyone back to the lake before giving a sermon on the Scripture.
He shared that people have asked him lately how it was to be a pastor when the churches were closed, and he said, “The church has never been closed.”
“It’s amazing to be able to use the internet to worship separately but what a blessing to be able to get together. God’s people were meant to be together. It’s great to see faces.”
He preached about God’s vision for people's lives, focusing on the words of the verse sharing that it’s not usually the best when people go off on their own without God’s guidance.
He suggested the attendees pray for God’s plan but said, “Don’t ask God for a five-year plan. He’ll guide you today. He’ll give you vision for today.”
Between 10-12 local churches have participated in this worship by the water started 51 years ago. A New York Times 1997 article reported that Steffen said that he and a few other local ministers were inspired by the biblical story of Jesus preaching to crowds along the Sea of Galilee and decided to hold a dockside service on Lake Wawasee. Steffen is the pastor of the non-denominational Wawasee Chapel.
All are welcome to attend the service in swimsuits or "Sunday best" and everything in between, according to organizers. The service starts at 8:30 a.m. and lasts 30 minutes.
Boat-in worship will continue every Sunday through Sept. 6.
