The Goshen High School Crimson Marching Band performed at the ISSMA class A Semistate competition Saturday. The band performed their show “To Everything there Is a Season” at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. They were one of 20 bands competing for 10 spots at the state finals next weekend. The Crimson Marching Band did not earn a spot in this year’s finals competition. However, advancing to state finals following other Saturday competitions are the Concord Minutemen, in Class B, the Northwood Red Regiment and Jimtown Marching Jimmies, in Class C, and the Fairfield Marching Pride in Class D. For more photos see page A8.
Crimson Marching Band travels to Indy
- Photo by Brian Sapp
