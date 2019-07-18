CRC will add a youth adviser position

GOSHEN — Mirrored after the Goshen City Council’s youth adviser position, the Goshen Community Relations Commission will soon have a new youth adviser position of its own.
During their meeting Tuesday evening, Goshen City Council members approved a resolution authorizing the council to appoint a youth adviser to the CRC using the same process currently used for the appointment of the council’s youth adviser position.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman created the council’s youth adviser position back in 2016, taking the idea from a similar youth adviser post approved by the Nappanee City Council.
State law currently allows mayors to appoint a person younger than 18 years of age to serve as an adviser to the council on youth-related matters. Students interested in serving as a youth adviser on the Goshen City Council must be from Goshen High School’s senior class, and are required to complete an application as well as campaign for the position.
An official election overseen by the Elkhart County Election Board is then held at the high school during which members of the GHS student body vote for their youth adviser candidate of choice. The winning candidate then serves a one-year term on the council as a non-voting member, participating in discussions, learning about city government, and advising the council on issues affecting youth in the Goshen community.
CRC YOUTH ADVISER
As approved Tuesday, the new resolution essentially mirror’s the council’s previously established youth adviser language in creating the CRC’s youth adviser position, with the primary points being:
• That the council may appoint an individual who is not more than 18 years of age to serve as a nonvoting youth adviser to the Goshen CRC;
• That the individual appointed as youth adviser is not considered a member of the CRC, but is entitled to participate in and comment on any proceedings before the CRC;
• That the youth adviser shall serve a term of one year and may be reappointed by the council provided the individual is not more than 18 years of age at the time of reappointment; and
• That the youth adviser shall be chosen by the GHS student body via special election.
“This is something that the Community Relations Commission has expressed an interest in,” said Councilwoman Julia King, who serves as the council’s liaison to the CRC. “(CRC Chair) Evan Miller said he had ‘youth adviser envy,’ and everyone seemed to be excited about adding youth to it.”
That excitement was evident in the audience Tuesday as several current and former CRC members voiced their support for the new youth adviser position.
Among those to share their support was CRC member Michele Fanfair-Steury, who said she felt the CRC could benefit greatly from a younger perspective.
“I just want to give like three snaps to the youth adviser position,” Fanfair-Steury said. “I think it will bring a younger point of view, connect us more to what’s really going on in the city of Goshen for the generations coming up, and it can really only make us stronger.”
Angie Saunders, a Goshen resident and former member of the CRC, offered a similar sentiment.
“I think that this is going to be a huge benefit, a true asset to the CRC, and can only help the CRC grow and continue to follow its mission and expand that mission, especially with a member who is a little more digital-friendly, and helping to really expand that,” Saunders said. “That’s kind of ‘what is next,’ and so having more digital resources and helping to develop those, it can only bring good.”
The council’s members agreed, and a motion to approve the resolution establishing the CRC’s new youth adviser position was passed unanimously.
ABOUT THE CRC
Created in 2004 by then Mayor Alan Kauffman and the Goshen City Council, the Goshen CRC is a group of local volunteers appointed by the council and mayor whose purpose is to work toward fostering a climate of positive community relations, non-discrimination and equal opportunity within and throughout all of Goshen.
For more information about the Goshen CRC, its mission and opportunities to participate call 574-537-3839, ext. 358, email communityrelations@goshencity.com or visit the CRC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CRCGoshen/.
John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 315.
