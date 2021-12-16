ELKHART — A Bristol woman has died following injuries she sustained during a three-vehicle crash Dec. 11.
Rita Light, 71, died at 5:49 p.m. Thursday, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release, which also confirmed her death was due to injuries from the crash.
The crash took place at 1:02 p.m. at C.R. 17 and Farmwood Drive, east of Elkhart. Brennon Norman, 19, of Elkhart, was the driver of another vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kalvin Dobbs, 26, of Carmel, was the driver of the third vehicle and was not injured, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.
